Vast majority of footballers in the Spanish League unaware of banned substances

The vast majority (97.4%) of players with the Spanish League are unfamiliar with the list of substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Furthermore, 95% do not even know what this agency is for.

These are among the findings of a study carried out by Jaime Morente, Thomas Zandonai, and Mikel Zabala, researchers from the Faculty of Sport Sciences of the University of Granada (UGR). A paper on the study was recently published in the prestigious international Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.

The researchers studied and compared the attitudes, beliefs, and knowledge of footballers with the Spanish League regarding the use of banned drugs--doping--in the sport. They analyzed a sample comprising 1,324 football players from 88 different teams, including 304 participants from the Professional Football League.

If we look at the specialized scientific literature, although there are studies dealing with other sports, this is an unprecedented piece of research at a national and international level, due to the difficulty of accessing this type of sample and, of course, the taboo nature of the soccer-doping binary."

UGR researchers

The "false consensus" effect

Some 5% of the footballers who participated in the study acknowledged having used banned substances at some time during their sports career, while 23.7% of the participants knew their peers were resorting to this type of substance. This phenomenon is known in the scientific literature as the false-consensus effect: the participant claims not to be a consumer of the substance, but curiously does know consumers in their environment.

The researchers conclude that "there is a significant lack of knowledge regarding doping among the players we evaluated." Doping is a complex phenomenon involving medical, ethical, pharmacological, and educational factors, among others, which therefore must be tackled by means of a multidisciplinary strategy. In short, although anti-doping controls are necessary, the researchers propose a prevention-based approach, in which educational programs are delivered even at an early age, as a way to eradicate this scourge.

Source:

University of Granada

Journal reference:

Morente-Sánchez, J. et al. (2019) Attitudes, beliefs and knowledge related to doping in different categories of football players. Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport. doi.org/10.1016/j.jsams.2019.05.010.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »