Researchers develop new anti-cancer nanomedicine for targeted chemotherapy

Researchers at the University of Helsinki in collaboration with researchers from Åbo Akademi University, Finland and Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China have developed a new anti-cancer nanomedicine for targeted cancer chemotherapy. This new nano-tool provides a new approach to use cell-based nanomedicines for effcient cancer chemotherapy.

Exosomes contain various molecular constituents of their cell of origin, including proteins and RNA. Now the researchers have harnessed them together with synthetic nanomaterial as carriers of anticancer drugs. The new exosome-based nanomedicines enhanced tumor accumulation, extravasation from blood vessels and penetration into deep tumor parenchyma after intravenous administration.

Related Stories

"This study highlights the importance of cell-based nanomedicines", says the principal investigator and one of the corresponding authors of this study, Hélder A. Santos, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki, Finland.

Nanoparticles-based drug delivery systems have shown promising therapeutic effcacy in cancer. To increase their targetability to tumors, nanoparticles are usually functionalized with targeted antibodies, peptides or other biomolecules. However, such targeting ligands may sometimes have a negative infuence on the nanoparticle delivery owing to the enhanced immune-responses.

Biomimetic nanoparticles on the other hand combine the unique functionalities of natural biomaterials, such as cells or cell membranes, and bioengineering versatility of synthetic nanoparticles, that can be used as an efficient drug delivery platform.

The developed biocompatible exosome-sheathed porous silicon-based nanomedicines for targeted cancer chemotherapy resulted in augmented in vivo anticancer drug enrichment in tumor cells.

This demonstrates the potential of the exosome-biomimetic nanoparticles to act as drug carriers to improve the anticancer drug efficacy."

Hélder A. Santos, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki, Finland

Source:

University of Helsinki

Journal reference:

Yong, T. et al. (2019) Tumor exosome-based nanoparticles are efficient drug carriers for chemotherapy. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11718-4.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how breast cancer uses exosomes to metastasize to the brain
CRISPR may explain why so many experimental cancer drugs fail
Mount Sinai awarded $1.7 million to study how bladder cancer affects 'natural killer' cells
Editing away cancer and HIV in China: win or lose?
Georgia Cancer Center awarded $6 million grant to improve access to clinical trials
Insulin drug could treat glioblastoma
ECLS trial demonstrates potential of blood test for early lung cancer detection
Researchers are working to develop new biosensor for detecting recurrence of prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SkinVision algorithm detects 95% of skin cancer, study finds