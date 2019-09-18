Researchers develop new method for prior evaluation of single crystal structure analysis

A research team from Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), RIKEN, and the University of Tokyo developed a novel data analysis method for prior evaluation of single crystal structure analysis. Their proposed method is based on precise estimation of a parameter inherent in preliminary-collected small data set. They demonstrated its application to guest distinction in host-guest crystals before single crystal structure analysis and measurement design for precise crystallographic observation.

Recent development of measurement device and analysis program for single crystal structure analysis is advanced; thus, it reduces researchers' effort in crystallographic observation of molecular structure. However, researchers are sometimes trapped in "blind" measurement-analysis iterations until the result of analysis is satisfactory to their purpose.

In almost all cases, the iterations are forced to be taken by the one of two reasons--an observed structure is imprecise or outside the scope of research purpose."

Dr. Manabu Hoshino, a researcher at JST and RIKEN

He was dealing with this issue to improve the efficiency of single crystal structure analysis and conceived the idea for evaluating to-be-collected data and to-be-observed structure from preliminary data. This idea was implemented in statistical estimation of a parameter intrinsic to data set by Bayesian inference.

Moreover, "Highly-experienced crystallographers successfully bypass the iterations by selecting a crystal and setting experimental conditions based on careful check of preliminary-collected small data set," said Hoshino. Further, he continued "In our method, an estimated parameter is used for mimicking professional crystallographers' crystal selection and measurement design."

Related Stories

Practical utility of their proposed method was demonstrated as prior distinction of to-be-observed guest solvent molecules included in a porous host crystal. Because of the isomorphism of crystal structures comprised using a same host molecule, difference of included guest solvent molecules is usually clarified only after completing crystal structure analysis.

Hoshino and his collaborators applied their method to the preliminary small data sets collected from two host-guest crystals grown from different mixed-solvent solutions and showed that difference of the estimated parameters is usable to distinguish guest solvent molecules in these crystals.

Moreover, they utilized the estimated parameter as a means to create to-be-collected data by employing it in theoretical equations describing crystallographic data. The lowest threshold of signal-to-noise ratio to guarantee quantitatively of data was suggested from the created data. Indeed, collected data satisfying the proposed threshold enabled precise crystallographic observation for studying deformation of electron density by chemical bonding.

"Our proposed method will help researchers who have little experiences in single crystal structure analysis in the aspect of their crystal selection and measurement design," concluded Hoshino. "I believe our method will encourage researchers to exploit developed measurement devices and analysis programs."

Source:

Japan Science and Technology Agency

Posted in: Medical Science News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO offers high quality Heparan Sulfate antibodies for HSPG research
Research examines role of Nicotinamide in preventing retinal cell damage caused by glaucoma
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony
Removal of a critical enzyme may help cases of sepsis finds research
KNAUER joins industrial sustainability research project
New research reveals the most expensive countries for healthcare
Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people
Fatty foods increase CBD absorption, finds new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Red wine could benefit gut bacteria finds study