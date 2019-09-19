New and improved: CPR undergoes overhaul

An international study reviewed methods of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to answer the question: is there a ‘best’ combination of frequency and depth of chest compression that will provide optimal results in terms of survival without brain damage following out-of-hospital emergency treatment for a cardiac arrest?

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, show that the best results are seen when CPR is begun and maintained for five minutes at about 107 compressions a minute to a depth of 2 inches (4.7 cm).

Man performing cPRSPK Lifestyle Stock Photo | Shutterstock

This remains the same across all ages and both sexes, irrespective of the underlying cardiac rhythm, and whether or not any airway-securing device was used at this time. The use of adjunctive treatment did offer significantly greater survival benefits but only if this rate-depth combination was optimal.

The outcome, in this case, is judged by the recovery of neurological function in the survivor following CPR for a cardiac arrest. This study showed that performing CPR at 80% to 100% of this ideal combination resulted in a 6% rate of survival with intact brain activity, compared to 4% when these criteria were not followed.

This is a small percentage but when viewed against the context of the 300 000 cardiac arrests that occur every year out of a hospital, it means saving thousands of lives more than is possible now. This is sufficient motivation to spur the adoption of the target CPR combination globally.

The current study is remarkable for presenting its data using a graphical tool called a contour map, which shows the best chance for survival with intact neurological function at the hottest point.

Improving survival rates  

Previous studies have also tried to identify the best depth of chest compression and have demonstrated that chest compressions of 100 to 120 a minute could improve survival rates and lower the risk of neural complications. These studies provided independent ‘best target’ ranges for better outcomes.

Related Stories

However, in addition to the frequency of which compressions should be given, the depth of compression is also important.

The researchers used previous studies covering compression depth and frequency in men, women, people of different ages and people who had waited a shorter or longer amount of time to receive CPR following a cardiac arrest. Once these factors had been accounted for, the researchers came up with their new guidelines.

Calling the study results “critical new knowledge,” researcher Paul Pepe said:

The findings here not only emphasize the importance of quality CPR performance, but they will likely help paramedics and others on the frontlines save many more lives.”

Paul Pepe, Co-Author

The study used data on CPR carried out on over 3600 people who had a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, using an electronic device called the impedance threshold device (ITD) that reduces the pressure in the chest and improves the return of venous blood to the heart.

This was the first multicenter trial to use this tool. The first-responders were taught to apply the ITD either by face mask or by advanced airway with simultaneous chest compression and ventilation, as recommended by the latest American Heart Association guidelines.

These include 80-100 chest compressions a minute, a depth of 4-6 cm, and 10 positive-pressure breaths per minute, to achieve about 600 mL tidal volume.

The study was supported by the Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium (ROC), who provided standard resuscitation data retrieved from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) offered through 150 agencies spanning the USA and Canada.

The findings will now need to be confirmed by other studies. In addition, they should be explored in other EMS systems outside of the USA and Canada to establish their universal validity, and when the use of other devices or procedures, or of mechanical CPR, is envisaged.

Other areas to be explored include the possibility of improving outcome in arrhythmias that don’t respond to defibrillation by slower compressions, or reducing the depth of compression in older patients.

Journal reference:

Sue Duval, Paul E. Pepe, Tom P. Aufderheide, Jeffrey M. Goodloe, Guillaume Debaty, José Labarère, Atsushi Sugiyama, & Demetris Yannopoulos. (2019). Optimal combination of compression rate and depth during cardiopulmonary resuscitation for functionally favorable survival.  JAMA Cardiology. doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.2717.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2019, September 19). New and improved: CPR undergoes overhaul. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 19, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190919/New-and-improved-CPR-undergoes-overhaul.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "New and improved: CPR undergoes overhaul". News-Medical. 19 September 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190919/New-and-improved-CPR-undergoes-overhaul.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "New and improved: CPR undergoes overhaul". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190919/New-and-improved-CPR-undergoes-overhaul.aspx. (accessed September 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2019. New and improved: CPR undergoes overhaul. News-Medical, viewed 19 September 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190919/New-and-improved-CPR-undergoes-overhaul.aspx.

Suggested Reading

CAR T-cell therapy may be viable treatment option for heart disease
Tea improves brain circuits, structure and memory
Brain activity intensity appears to increase our need for sleep
Neural network approach accurately identifies congestive heart failure with 100% accuracy
Insulin drug could treat glioblastoma
Commonly prescribed antibiotics linked to two types of heart problems
Brain changes may help track people most likely to develop dementia
Human heart evolved to adapt to the demands of life, study says

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals how breast cancer uses exosomes to metastasize to the brain