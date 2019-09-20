Study highlights need to educate women and medical community about risk factors of preeclampsia

Despite its crowded healthcare market and strong efforts to make healthcare more accessible to patients, New Jersey has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation-;an issue so pertinent that First Lady Tammy Murphy created the Nurture NJ initiative to help reduce infant and maternal mortality.

What women-;and physicians-;may not know is that preeclampsia and its complications are a major part of this equation. Preeclampsia is a condition that can develop during pregnancy and causes high blood pressure in women who may not have had it before and symptoms that may indicate damage to other organs-;a high level of protein in urine or swelling in the feet, legs, and hands, among other symptoms.

Preeclampsia is a rapidly progressive, potentially life-threatening complication of pregnancy and the postpartum period that affects 5-8% of pregnant women.

"I strongly believe that if we can educate women and the medical community about the risk factors, signs, and symptoms of preeclampsia, we can significantly decrease the maternal mortality rate not only in New Jersey, but across the nation," said Colleen M. Coughlin, MD, a cardiologist with the Women's Heart Program at Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Coughlin frequently lectures on this topic in local communities and at national meetings, educating both the public and physicians about preeclampsia.

She shares these top 10 preeclampsia facts: