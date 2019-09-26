Late-breaking TAILORx data to be presented at ESMO Congress 2019

New data from TAILORx, the federally funded, phase three clinical trial, will be presented as late-breaking information at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Concurrently, JAMA Oncology will publish the results. Reporters may access the original manuscript under embargo through https://media.jamanetwork.com/. The data is under strict embargo until Monday, September 30, 2:45 PM, Central European Time.

This secondary analysis of the prospective TAILORx trial will focus on the arm that received chemotherapy plus endocrine therapy to prevent recurrence, based on a score of 26-100 on the 21-tumor gene recurrence score assay.

TAILORx was designed and conducted by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group with primary funding from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

ESMO presentation information is as follows:

  • Session Type: Late-Breaking Abstract, Proffered Paper Session

    Session Title: Proffered Paper - Breast Cancer, Early Stage

    Title: Clinical Outcomes by Chemotherapy Regimen in Patients with RS 26-100 in TAILORx (ID 6136)

    Presentation Number: LBA18

    Date and Time: Monday, September 30, 2:45 - 3:00 PM Central European Time

    Location: Cordoba Auditorium (Hall 7)

    Speaker: Joseph Sparano, MD (Albert Einstein Cancer Center and Montefiore Health System, Bronx, NY, USA)

The federal trial record for TAILORx is (NCT00310180).

Source:

ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group

