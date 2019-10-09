DeNovix granted Japanese patent for CellDrop Automated Cell Counter

DeNovix Inc. announces the award of Japanese Patent No. 6579475 covering their innovation in the field of cell counting. The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter, engineered with DirectPipette™ Technology, is the first image-based cell counter that eliminates the need for slides reducing plastic waste in the laboratory and saving associated costs. As previously announced, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Patent No. 10,302,568 relating to the CellDrop in June 2019.

The CellDrop Series features permanent sample surfaces that form a reusable sample chamber. This innovation brings the simple Load, Measure and Wipe Clean functionality of microvolume spectrophotometers to cell counting, making it easier than ever to gain rapid, accurate cell counts and viability measurements. Not only are consumable plastics eliminated, but the instrument also delivers unrivaled levels of performance.

The Japanese life science market is an important part of our global business. The market has responded strongly to CellDrop since its launch in early 2019 and the JPO’s issuance of a patent recognizing the unique innovations of this product is an important milestone for DeNovix.” Fred Kielhorn, DeNovix CEO

The patent protects the unique, reusable sample surface design as well as the variable volume counting chamber. This feature enables measurements across the widest range of cell densities—7x10e2 to 2.5x10e7 cells/mL. Samples are easily removed with a dry laboratory wipe after analysis.