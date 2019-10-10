New STD data exposes dangerous gaps in public health infrastructure

The continued steep increase in incidence of sexually transmitted diseases reported in the 2018 data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, is a cause for deep concern about dangerous gaps in our public health infrastructure.

The data includes nearly 2.5 million cases combined of chlamydia, a disease which, when undiagnosed, threatens fertility, gonorrhea, a disease growing resistant to existing treatments, syphilis, a disease that had been in decline, and a 40% increase in congenital syphilis, the transmission of the infection from mother to child, carrying risks of miscarriage, death of newborn infants, and lifelong health ramifications.

Related Stories

Together, the data stand as evidence that neglect of critical public health investments comes at a terrible cost. Contributing to raised risks of HIV infection and to increased healthcare costs, the numbers represent damaging impacts to public, as well as individual, health.

Important federal efforts to end HIV as an epidemic will not succeed if the escalation of sexually transmitted disease incidence is not fully addressed.

Needs for increased funding for sexually transmitted disease prevention efforts through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for investments in improved surveillance and for attention to ensure essential public health services are accessible, are clearly spelled out in the report.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America and its HIV Medicine Association will continue to call on policymakers and the administration to meet these needs.

Source:

Infectious Diseases Society of America

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Initial use of ART alters host environment to allow formation of long-lived HIV reservoir
HIV-1 Tat expression leads to perturbations in cellular protein expression, research suggests
Study: UNAIDS HIV targets will be missed among men who have sex with men in Africa
Study sheds new light on transmission dynamics of HIV-1B virus in Indonesia
Dormant HIV reservoirs could be killed with RNA switch
New study shows response to HIV vaccine in 6 weeks
Researchers identify key switch that eliminates dormant HIV reservoirs
Wistar awarded more than $12 million to study opioid use in HIV-infected people

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New $4.5 million federal grant to make more HIV testing available in the Chicago area