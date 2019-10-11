Overweight before age 40 linked to increased cancer risk

In an international study, lead by the University of Bergen in Norway, the researchers wanted to find out how adult overweight (BMI over 25) and obesity (BMI over 30) increase the risk of different types of cancer.

The study showed that if you were overweight before age 40, the risk of developing cancer increases by:

  • 70 percent for endometrial cancer.
  • 58 percent for male renal-cell cancer.
  • 29 percent for male colon cancer.
  • 15 percent for all obesity-related cancers (both sexes).

Obesity is an established risk factor for several cancers. In this study, we have focused on the degree, timing and duration of overweight and obesity in relation to cancer risk."

Professor Tone Bjørge, Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care, University of Bergen

Obesity increases risk over time

Related Stories

In the study, the researchers included adults with two or more measurements, obtained at least three years apart, and before a possible cancer diagnosis. On average, the individuals were followed for about 18 years.

Obese participants (BMI over 30) at the first and second health examination had the highest risk of developing obesity-related cancer, compared to participants with normal BMI.

"The risk increased by 64 percent for male participants and 48 percent for females," Bjørge says.

Avoid weight gain

Obesity is a global challenge and associated with increased risk of several types of cancer. The results from the study show that overweight and obese adults have an increased risk of postmenopausal breast, endometrial, renal-cell and colon cancer.

"Our key message is that preventing weight gain may be an important public health strategy to reduce the cancer risk," says Tone Bjørge.

Source:

The University of Bergen

Journal reference:

Bjørge, T., et al. (2019) BMI and weight changes and risk of obesity-related cancers: a pooled European cohort study. International Journal of Epidemiology. doi.org/10.1093/ije/dyz188.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel drug may be the answer in battling resistance in aggressive breast cancer
Vaping nicotine linked to lung cancer
Salford scientists identify new drug candidate to starve and suffocate breast cancer stem cells
Study shows association between mushroom consumption and lower risk of prostate cancer
Multi-gene testing at point of diagnosis can save all women with breast cancer
Vaccine against gastrin may slow spread of pancreatic cancer
"Goldilocks" balance holds key to awakening the body's immune response to combat brain cancer
New understanding of breast cancer metastasis to bone

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel cancer-driving mutation discovered in vast non-coding regions of the cancer genome