University Hospitals supports HHS' efforts to modernize rules and improve value-based care

University Hospitals (UH), one of the largest health systems in Northeast Ohio that cares for 1.3 million patients annually, offers the following statement in reaction to the announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reform the Physician Self-Referral Law (the "Stark Law") and the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

At University Hospitals, we have aligned around a new narrative to keep people healthy at home. To facilitate this objective, we are enhancing the way we deliver care across the continuum by aiming to provide the best health outcome and the best patient experience at the lowest annual cost. Modernizing rules that help foster this paradigm shift to a value-based care environment will help our industry better provide the high-value care patients deserve and providers desire.

In order to keep pace with our evolving industry, it's important to continuously evaluate legislation and processes that could hinder providing the American people with the best possible care. We support HHS' efforts to identify defects in value and create solutions that fuel innovation in patient care."

Thomas F. Zenty III, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals