Medstar Washington Hospital Center now offers innovative technology to diagnose lung conditions

MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in the Mid-Atlantic region to offer a new innovation designed to allow physicians to diagnose small peripheral lung nodules with greater precision and accuracy. These small masses or spots can be very difficult or nearly impossible to reach with traditional bronchoscopes. Auris Health's Monarch™ Platform includes a flexible robotic endoscope that doctors use to navigate deep into the lungs and obtain tissue samples for biopsy to determine if lung disease or cancer is present. To date, seven patients have undergone the procedure at the Hospital Center.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. The Monarch Platform provides excellent reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, transforming how we diagnose suspicious nodules in the lung. We are excited about the promise of this technology and are hopeful that it will have a positive impact on our future patients battling lung disease." John F. Lazar, MD, director of Thoracic Robotic Surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Currently, there are a variety of diagnostic options available for lung conditions, but all have limitations in accuracy, safety, or invasiveness. These limitations can lead to false results or side effects, such as collapsed lung and bleeding, which may extend hospital stays. The development of new advanced technologies, like the Monarch Platform, could allow the opportunity to make an earlier diagnosis, potentially saving many lives.

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of Dr. Lazar and Dr. Jessica Wang Memoli from Pulmonary, Critical Care and Respiratory Services lead the lung health program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. This partnership between medicine and surgery allows patients to receive the most comprehensive evaluation and treatment.