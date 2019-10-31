OHSU receives $2.1 million to develop new vaccine additives for tropical viruses

Sometimes vaccines need a little help to protect people against infectious diseases.

That help comes in the form of adjuvants, vaccine additives that help people have stronger immune responses against a virus. Vaccines against the human papilloma virus, the flu, shingles and hepatitis B already work with the help of an adjuvant.

Adjuvants are particularly important in making vaccines work better for the young and elderly, who are particularly susceptible to infectious diseases. Adjuvants have been safely used in vaccines since the 1930s, but only five adjuvants are currently approved for clinical use in the U.S.

We need to develop better adjuvants to make vaccines more effective."

Jay Nelson, Ph.D., professor, founder and director of the OHSU Vaccine & Gene Therapy Institute and a core scientist at OHSU Oregon National Primate Research Center

Related Stories

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded Nelson and his team $2.1 million for the first of up to five years in funding to identify promising adjuvants for two vaccines against the emerging tropical viruses Zika and Chikungunya. Nelson hopes those same adjuvants could also help vaccines better protect against influenza and other harmful pathogens.

Nelson's team is one of six that have been awarded a total of $11.5 million in first-year funding to develop potential adjuvants through the NIAID Vaccine Adjuvant Discovery Program.

"The goal is to develop a medicine cabinet of different types of adjuvants that we can pair with different vaccines for particular diseases," Nelson said.

OHSU researchers previously identified molecules that activate a protein known as STING, or stimulator of interferon genes, which triggers an immune response in cells infected by a virus or other microbes. Nelson and his team are now searching for new classes of molecules that activate the STING protein and could be developed into new adjuvants.

The current research involves using mouse models of Zika and Chikungunya vaccines to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the team's new STING-activating molecules. If their new adjuvants perform well enough in preclinical studies, the adjuvants could potentially be tested in human clinical trials.

STING is also involved with the immune system's response to cancer. Though not part of the team's current research project, the STING-activating adjuvants they discover could also potentially be used to develop new cancer drugs that activate the body's anti-tumor immune responses.

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

No more tears: immunization without needles
New discovery brings scientists closer to developing an RSV vaccine
Novel method for aggressive breast cancer detection
Humanized skin model answers questions about transient carriers of MRSA
New TB vaccine: mid-phase trials confirm safety, long-term prevention
Patients with diabetes may have worse lung infections
Coffee beans show promise in fighting inflammation, insulin resistance
Link between pregnancy stress, immune activation, and postpartum depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic mutation appears to help people fight off MRSA