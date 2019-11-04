NYU Langone Health launches two new centers to offer specialized care for athletes

Recognizing that some athletes and active individuals have unique medical needs affected by their age, sex or gender, NYU Langone Health has launched two new centers to offer specialized care for a wide spectrum of athletes.

The Center for Women's Sports Health, led by Cordelia W. Carter, MD, clinical associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, expands on NYU Langone's already world-renowned care in sports medicine and women's health to provide a wide array of individualized services for women athletes of all ages and ability. The center's multidisciplinary team will include experts in sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, rehabilitation, gynecology, endocrinology, nutrition, and cardiology, among other specialties.

We know there are differences in how women and men experience sports injuries- physiological differences that can lead to higher rates of certain injuries like ACL tears, but also disparities in how physicians address women's reported pain. We're dedicated to bringing athlete-centered care to women at every point in their active lives, through adolescence, pregnancy, and menopause, and from injury to wellness." Cordelia W. Carter, MD, clinical associate professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, NYU Langone

Specialists at the Center for Women's Sports Health will provide comprehensive care and treatment for injuries frequently seen in women and girls, including knee and shoulder injuries, hip labral tears, and concussion. Experts also diagnose and manage female athlete triad syndrome, a condition that can occur in athletes who train intensely, leading to the absence of menstrual periods, low bone mass, and low energy.

Treating the special needs of active kids and adolescents

At the new Center for Young Athletes- part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone- a multidisciplinary team of pediatric sports medicine specialists, physical and occupational therapists, nutritionists, and others help young people with sports-related injuries return to play safely, with the goal of keeping them healthy and injury-free.

Dennis A. Cardone, DO, associate professor in the Departments of Orthopedic Surgery and Pediatrics, serves as co-director of the center, along with Dr. Carter. "Children who play sports face new health challenges that we weren't seeing 10 or 15 years ago, particularly with the rise of specialization in one sport year-round," says Dr. Cardone. "This results in a lot of overuse injuries. Our main objective is to be conservative but appropriate in our care of young athletes, to ensure they can quickly and safely resume the activities they love."

Along with common sports injuries of the knee, shoulder, hip, and elbow, experts at the Center for Young Athletes specialize in conditions unique to children including growth plate injuries such as "gymnast's wrist" and "little leaguer's elbow." Children and families also will be able to access sports performance testing and screening for baseball, golf, hockey, and soccer, as well as for running, swimming, and dancing.

Alongside their world-class clinical services, both centers will bolster new and ongoing research efforts for improved treatment models for all athletes, and provide educational resources through events and lectures for patients and families, schools, coaches, and athletes in the community.

Sports Health at NYU Langone

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans are increasingly physically active, with more people than ever meeting the government recommendations for muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise. With this growing population in mind, NYU Langone Sports Health is committed to helping people meet their athletic goals, from diagnosis and treatment to performance optimization.

"Whether you're a professional athlete, play in a school or recreational league, or are dedicated to your individual workout routine, our sports health experts collaborate to better understand your priorities and help maximize your performance," says Laith M. Jazrawi, MD, professor of orthopedic surgery and chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at NYU Langone. "With the launch of these new centers, we're affirming our commitment to individualized care of the modern athlete, at each stage of life and at any ability."

NYU Langone's sports health programs build on the already exceptional collaborative partnership between the nationally ranked clinical Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rusk Rehabilitation, and incorporate expertise from the Sports Performance Center, where staff including exercise physiologists and sports nutritionists use state-of-the-art equipment for sports performance testing to create customized training plans to help people reach their full athletic potential.