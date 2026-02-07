Moderate exercise lowers atrial fibrillation recurrence after ablation

University of Colorado AnschutzFeb 7 2026

New research from CU Anschutz scientists suggests that staying physically active after heart rhythm treatment may significantly reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) returning, offering patients a simple, low-cost way to support long-term heart health.

The study, published this month in the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology, found that adults who engaged in regular, moderate physical activity after catheter ablation had markedly lower rates of AF recurrence compared with those who were less active.

Atrial fibrillation often comes back even after a technically successful ablation, which can be frustrating for patients and clinicians alike. Our findings suggest that moderate exercise for 30 minutes three times a week, something most people can realistically do, may help protect against recurrence after undergoing catheter ablation."

Lohit Garg, MBBS, assistant professor of cardiology, CU Anschutz School of Medicine and lead author of the study

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder worldwide and is linked to a higher risk of stroke, heart failure and repeated hospitalizations. Catheter ablation is a widely used treatment that restores normal rhythm, but recurrence remains a persistent challenge. The CU Anschutz study examined whether post-procedure lifestyle behaviors could influence outcomes.

Researchers analyzed data from 163 adults who underwent catheter ablation and tracked both their physical activity levels using wearables and heart rhythm outcomes over time.

Key findings:

  • Patients who completed at least 90 minutes of moderate physical activity (as recommended by American Heart Association) per week, including brisk walking, cycling, swimming or yard work, were significantly less likely to experience a return of AF.
  • After adjusting for age, medications, heart structure and other clinical factors, moderate weekly exercise was associated with nearly a 50% lower risk of AF recurrence.
  • Researchers noted that as little as 15 minutes of activity on most days of the week met the threshold linked to improved outcomes.

Related Stories

"For many patients, recovery after ablation raises questions about what they can do beyond medications or procedures to reduce the chances of recurrent AF," Garg said. "This study suggests that physical activity may directly support the durability of AF treatment."

The researchers also observed that regular physical activity is associated with better blood pressure control, improved sleep, mood and weight management, all of which are known contributors to heart rhythm stability.

"Exercise should be part of the post-ablation conversation," Garg said. "It's one of the few interventions patients can control themselves that may meaningfully affect their long-term recovery."

The study's authors emphasized that patients should always consult their healthcare provider before beginning or changing an exercise routine, particularly following a heart procedure.

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz

Journal reference:

Nabrzyski, R. J., et al. (2026). Impact of physical activity on atrial fibrillation recurrence following catheter ablation. Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology. DOI: 10.1007/s10840-025-02230-5. https://link.springer.com/epdf/10.1007/s10840-025-02230-5

