Brain neurons after exercise drive long-term endurance gains

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jackson LaboratoryFeb 19 2026

When you finish a run, your muscles may feel like they did all the work. But researchers at The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) and the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) have discovered that what happens in your brain after a run may determine whether you gain endurance over time.

Specialized neurons in the brain's hypothalamus spring into action after a bout of exercise, the team reported in Neuron. Without the activity of these neurons, mice fail to show endurance gains, no matter how hard they sprint on a treadmill. And when the researchers artificially activated the neurons after exercise, the animals gained even more endurance than usual.

The idea that muscle remodeling requires the output of these brain neurons is a pretty big surprise. It really challenges conventional thinking about how exercise works."

Erik Bloss, associate professor at JAX and co-senior author of the new work

Scientists have long known that exercise has long-term effects on the brain, boosting cognition and strengthening connections between neurons. Bloss, in collaboration with J. Nicholas Betley of UPenn, wanted to know the more immediate effects of exercise in the brain.

The researchers tracked the activity of hypothalamus cells in the brains of mice during and after running. That let them home in on a particular cluster of neurons that express a protein called steroidogenic factor-1 (SF1) and become active for about an hour after mice finish running.

"The fact that these neurons are most active post-run was quite intriguing," said Bloss. "It suggested that they play a role in signaling the body to start the recovery process."

As mice trained over weeks, more and more SF1 neurons became activated after each exercise session. Experiments conducted at JAX showed that the connections between the SF1 neurons also became stronger and more numerous with each run. Animals that exercised had about twice as many connections between these neurons as animals that did not.

To test whether these neurons impacted the animals' ability to gain endurance, Bloss and Betley's groups used optogenetics-a technique that allows precise control of specific neurons using light. When they turned off the SF1 neurons for 15 minutes after each training session, mice stopped improving their endurance, despite following the same rigorous daily running regimen for three weeks. Using other modes of silencing, the muscles of exercising mice failed to show the changes in gene expression that usually follow exercise and are required to remodel muscle tissue with endurance gains. 

Related Stories

At the same time, the animals began to fare worse on voluntary run tests.

"If you give a normal mouse access to a running wheel, they will run kilometers at a time," said Bloss. "When we silence these neurons, they effectively don't run at all. They hop on briefly but can't sustain it."

In a complementary experiment, the team stimulated SF1 neurons for an hour after treadmill sessions. Mice receiving this post-exercise boost showed enhanced endurance gains compared to control animals, running longer distances and reaching higher maximum speeds by the end of the training period.

The findings challenge the traditional view that exercise benefits come solely from muscles adapting over time. Instead, they suggest the brain acts as a master coordinator, orchestrating metabolic changes and muscle remodeling throughout the body. This discovery could eventually lead to strategies to enhance or mimic the effects of physical activity or help people build endurance.

"There's the very real possibility that we can eventually take advantage of this circuit to boost the effects of moderate exercise," said Bloss. "If we can mimic or enhance exercise-like patterns in the brain, that could be particularly valuable for older adults or people with mobility limitations who can't engage in intensive physical activity but could still benefit from exercise's protective effects on the brain and body."

Other authors include Lauren Lepeak of JAX.

Source:

Jackson Laboratory

Journal reference:

Kindel, M., et al. (2026). Exercise-induced activation of ventromedial hypothalamic steroidogenic factor-1 neurons mediates improvements in endurance. Neuron. DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2025.12.033. https://www.cell.com/neuron/fulltext/S0896-6273%2825%2900989-4

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Analysis finds aerobic exercise to be most effective for reducing depression and anxiety
Exercise and protein drinks improve function in people with dementia
Scientists uncover nanoplastics in brain tissue and question their role in neurological disease
Sprint-based exercise reduces panic attacks and improves mental health
Probiotic form matters for memory, mood, and more
Post-exercise milk helps protect bone density in adults over 60
Second pregnancy leaves distinct and lasting changes in the maternal brain
Researchers identify a previously unknown cellular barrier in the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise-induced activation of neurons mediates improvements in endurance