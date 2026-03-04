Low-intensity preconditioning boosts neurological outcomes

The team led by Prof. Lin Zhu from Guangzhou Sport University have demonstrated that 4-week low-intensity treadmill exercise before the onset of an ischemic stroke can significantly reduce brain injury and improve neurological outcomes.

This study, published in Translational Exercise Biomedicine (ISSN: 2942-6812), an official partner journal of International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS), offers a promising, non-pharmacological strategy for the millions of people worldwide at risk of this debilitating condition.

Ischemic stroke, caused by a blockage in blood flow to the brain, remains a leading cause of death and long-term disability worldwide. Although treatments like thrombolysis are available, narrow time windows significantly limit their therapeutic effects. This has led scientists to explore proactive, preventive measures against stroke.

The research team investigated the concept of exercise preconditioning using regular physical activity to build the brain's resilience against a future injury. The study focused on low-intensity exercise, more accessible and sustainable for at-risk populations, particularly the elderly.

Our study provides robust evidence that even low-intensity exercise can precondition the brain to be more resistant to the devastating effects of an ischemic stroke. The beauty of this approach is its practicality, it doesn't require strenuous activity, making it a viable strategy for older adults or those with physical limitations or at risk of stroke." Lin Zhu, Study Team Leader and Professor, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

The researchers established a transient middle cerebral artery occlusion (tMCAO) mouse model, the standard for simulating human ischemic stroke. Twelve-week-old male mice were divided into three groups: healthy control group (Sham), stroke group (tMCAO), and exercise preconditioning group (Ex+tMCAO) that underwent four weeks of low-intensity treadmill running, 10 m/min for one hour a day, five days a week, before the stroke was induced.

The results were striking. At 24 hours after the stroke, the mice that had exercised showed significantly reduced infarct size. Brain tissue death was markedly lower compared to the non-exercised stroke group. In addition, the exercised mice exhibited a higher density of CD31-positive microvessels, indicating improved formation of new blood vessels in the brain, which is crucial for recovery and supplying oxygen to stressed tissues.

Exercise preconditioning also dramatically reduced the apoptosis in neurons. At the molecular level, the exercised mice showed significantly lower expression of key pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in the brain, including IL-6, CCL11, CCL2, CXCL1, and Fosl1. These factors are known to exacerbate brain damage by recruiting immune cells and triggering harmful inflammatory cascades. While the exercise group showed a trend toward improved performance on motor coordination tests, like the rotarod test, the improvements were not statistically significant at the 24-hour mark, suggesting that while tissue damage is reduced, functional recovery may take a longer period of time.

Co-corresponding author Prof. Xiaoguang Liu added, "We were excited to see the down-regulation of multiple inflammatory pathways. This confirms that exercise preconditioning not only just act through one mechanism, but also creates a broad, protective environment in the brain by simultaneously boosting repair mechanisms like angiogenesis and suppressing inflammation and apoptosis."

However, the authors acknowledge several limitations. The study was conducted only using young male mice, and female and aged models are needed to validate the results. Furthermore, though gene expression for inflammatory markers was measured, protein-level confirmation is needed to confirm the mechanistic conclusions.

Despite these limitations, the findings have profound implications for public health. They suggest that encouraging regular, gentle physical activity, such as a brisk walk, could serve as an effective, low-cost preventive medicine against stroke.

This is especially relevant given the rising incidence of stroke in younger adults and the aging global population. Besides, this study also has certain translational significance. Building a "brain reserve" through consistent, manageable exercise could be one of the most effective ways to reduce global burden of ischemic stroke. It transforms the concept of exercise from a rehabilitative tool to a powerful preemptive exercise medicine.