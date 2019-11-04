Omega-3 fats have little or no effect on anxiety, depression

Omega-3 fats have little or no effect on anxiety and depression according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

Increased consumption of omega-3 fats is widely promoted globally because of a common belief that it will protect against, or even reverse, conditions such as anxiety and depression.

But a systematic review published today in the British Journal of Psychiatry, finds that omega-3 supplements offer no benefit.

Omega-3 is a type of fat. Small amounts are essential for good health and can be found in the food that we eat including nuts and seeds and fatty fish, such as salmon.

Related Stories

Omega-3 fats are also readily available as over-the-counter supplements and they are widely bought and used.

The research team looked at 31 trials of adults with and without depression or anxiety. More than 41,470 participants were randomised to consume more long-chain omega-3 fats (fish oils), or maintain their usual intake, for at least six months

They found that the supplements had little or no effect in preventing depression or anxiety symptoms.

Lead author Dr Lee Hooper, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said:

Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega-3 supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes or death.

This large systematic review included information from many thousands of people over long periods. Despite all this information, we don't see protective effects.

The most trustworthy studies consistently showed little or no effect of long-chain omega-3 fats on depression or anxiety, and they should not be encouraged as a treatment."

Dr Katherine Deane, from UEA's School of Health Sciences, said:

Oily fish can be a very nutritious food as part of a balanced diet.

But we found that there is no demonstrable value in people taking omega-3 oil supplements for the prevention or treatment of depression and anxiety.

Considering the environmental concerns about industrial fishing and the impact it is having on fish stocks and plastic pollution in the oceans, it seems unhelpful to continue to swallow fish oil tablets that give no benefit."

Source:

University of East Anglia

Journal reference:

Deane, K.H.O., et al. (2019) Omega-3 and polyunsaturated fat for prevention of depression and anxiety symptoms: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised trial. British Journal of Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1192/bjp.2019.234.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Behavioral health program has positive impact on employees with depression or anxiety
Highest anxiety and sleeping pill prescription rates in deprived areas of England
Prevalence of itch in dermatological patients linked to depression, suicidal ideation and stress
Overall time spent on social media does not increase anxiety or depression in teenagers
Tweets could be used to predict loneliness in Twitter users
Talk therapy and drugs hold the same value for people with depression in the long run
Metacognitive therapy significantly reduces risk of relapse
Opioid misuse greatly increases chance of major depressive episode among teen girls

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Parental depression may increase kids' risk for later physical health problems