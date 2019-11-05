IBR receives $1.95 million NIH grant for research on rare diseases

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities' (OPWDD) Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities (IBR) has received a $1.95 million grant, for a five-year period, from the National Institute of Health's National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) to support IBR physician-scientist Gholson Lyon, MD, PhD, in his research on rare diseases. The grant is part of the NIGMS's Maximizing Investigators' Research Award for Early Stage Investigators initiative, which provides science investigators who have demonstrated ability to make major contributions to medical science the freedom to embark on ambitious, creative, and/or longer-term research projects.

Dr. Lyon plans to expand his studies related to the discovery and genetic characterization of rare human diseases. Among these diseases are ones involving severe developmental delay and physical malformations, such as Ogden syndrome. Dr. Lyon discovered and named this disease, which is characterized by craniofacial abnormalities, hypotonia, global developmental delays, cryptorchidism, cardiac anomalies, and cardiac arrhythmias. Ogden syndrome is estimated to occur in 1 of 1,000,000 births.

Related Stories

The rare diseases Dr. Lyon studies are associated with a modification of proteins called N-terminal acetylation (NTA), which is crucial for the regulation and function of different proteins and is believed to play an important role in cells' ability to proliferate. Despite the importance of NTA, its function is not well understood. Dr. Lyon's research focuses on understanding the function of NTA and its role in the origin and development of Ogden syndrome and other diseases involving mutations in the same gene, NAA10, as found in Ogden syndrome, or with mutations in a related gene, NAA15.

Dr. Lyon has dual roles at IBR: he is both a psychiatrist at IBR's George A. Jervis Clinic and a researcher, as head of the Genomic Medicine Laboratory in the Department of Human Genetics. With this grant, he will conduct clinical studies for families with NAA10- and NAA15-related syndromes to better understand the genetic basis of the syndromes and undertake basic research studies at the molecular level. He plans to reveal the biological pathways associated with these diseases.

These studies will be a critical step toward revealing the role of NTA in human health and disease, including neurodevelopmental diseases."

Theodore Kastner, MD, MS., OPWDD Commissioner

IBR Acting Director Joseph J. Maturi said, "Dr. Lyon's extensive medical and scientific training and experience will help him successfully undertake these ambitious and important studies."

"These diseases have a profound impact on families," said Dr. Lyon. "I am grateful for this support from OPWDD and NIGMS."

Source:

NYS Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UI scientists are developing new delivery tools for gene editing
Three-drug combination improves lung function, reduces symptoms in CF patients
Researchers discover cause of new inherited form of pancreatitis
Researchers decipher gene function that protects against type 2 diabetes
Researchers identify genes linked to most severe symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Genetic mutation of APOE gene may provide protection against Alzheimer's disease
Scientists discover gene mutation involved in paraplegia and epilepsy
Mechanism for antibiotic resistance in Pseudomonas explained in new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alzheimer's Association's 2020 Zenith Fellows awards support new approaches to treatment