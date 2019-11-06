Black, Hispanic women experience disparities in pain management in postpartum setting

Non-Hispanic black and Hispanic women were significantly more likely to report pain scores ranging from five to 10 when compared to non-Hispanic white women during the postpartum period.

Despite reporting higher pain scores, black and Hispanic women received significantly fewer morphine milligram equivalents (a measurement of opioids) than white patients and were significantly less likely to receive a prescription for an opioid at postpartum discharge.

Our study shows black and Hispanic women experience disparities in pain management in the postpartum setting. These disparities cannot be explained by less perceived pain."

Dr. Nevert Badreldin

Related Stories

Badreldin is an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician.

The study will be published November 6 in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Following delivery, women commonly utilize pain medication to manage pain associated with cramping, vaginal lacerations, surgical and musculoskeletal pain.

The reasons for the disparities are likely complex, Badreldin said. "One way to address them would be to encourage more standardized approaches to postpartum pain management," she said.

"Acknowledging the presence of racial and ethnic disparities in postpartum pain management is the first step to addressing why it exists and how we can stop it," she said.

The study looked at a retrospective cohort study of 9,900 deliveries at Northwestern Memorial Hospital from December 1, 2015, through November 30, 2016.

Source:

Northwestern University

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Steroid injections for osteoarthritis more may damage joints
Researchers develop revolutionary method using MRI to diagnose digestive disorder
Researchers successfully treat pain using nanoparticles to deliver a non-opioid medication
Caution urged in reducing opioids for pain
Pioneering brain chip to fight opioid addiction: first US clinical test
GX Sciences now offers quick and easy blood analysis testing through unique Mitra device
People with osteoarthritis at higher risk of social isolation
Endometriosis: Thousands of women suffer from debilitating pain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Optometrists reduce opioid prescription without increasing pain