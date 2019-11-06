ISPOR explores the evolving demands for evidence requirements relating to medical devices

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research-;explored the issue of medical devices and the evolving demands for evidence requirements and assessments in the session, "The Evolving Demands for Medical Device Evidence Development: What the Future Holds." [SP3]. The session was held this afternoon at ISPOR Europe 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The medtech industry has seen a flurry of recent changes around the globe. New developments include replacement of the Canadian Medical Devices Conformity Assessment System with the Medical Device Single Audit Program, the movement towards implementation of the European Union's Medical Device Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, the deadline for transition to ISO 13485:2016, advancement in the work of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum, modernization of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDAs) 510(k) program, and release of dozens of new FDA guidances, and many more.

These changes have been instituted to ensure product safety and effectiveness, as well as to enhance the efficiency of regulatory processes. In many cases this has resulted in an increase in the evidence necessary for attainment of regulatory approval/clearance/certification of medical devices.

Historically, the types of evidence required for medical device regulatory and coverage/reimbursement decision-making processes have differed and have been collected at different time points in the medical device lifecycle.

Regulatory evidence has typically been collected in early phases and focused on safety and effectiveness studies. Coverage/reimbursement evidence has most often been collected in later phases (sometimes after product launch) and focused on reasonable and necessary clinical criteria; with many countries also conducting value assessments/health technology assessments (HTA).

Related Stories

This special spotlight session examined these recent changes and looked at the future of the medical device regulatory and reimbursement landscapes.

Panelists included:

  • Rossana Alessandrello, MSc, Agency for Health Quality and Assessment of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain
  • Lindsay Bockstedt, PhD, Medtronic, Minneapolis, MN, USA
  • Meike Bomhof, Hull Associates, LLC, Valencia, Spain
  • Rachele Busca, PharmD, MSc, MBA, W.L. Gore, Verona, Italy
  • Giorgio Colombo, MSc, PhD, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy
  • Hedi Schelleman, PhD, The National Healthcare Institute, Diemen, Netherlands

With the new regulations and associated increases in evidence requirements, the dynamic of evidence collection for these different decision-making processes may change.

Experts in the medical device field have been considering a number of issues, including how the additional regulatory evidence will be used to increase the efficiency of coverage/reimbursement decision-making processes, if the evidence needs for regulatory and value assessment/HTA processes will be more aligned, if this will lead to shortened timeframes for devices to reach the market and the patient, how medical device companies will be affected, and what effect this will have on patients? These and other issues were debated amongst the spotlight panelists.

Source:

ISPOR

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New findings demonstrate how subtle social interactions can impact clinical outcomes
Rapid progress in brain organoid research prompts ethical debate
Healthcare groups announce strong support for Mitigating Emergency Drug Shortages Act
New microneedle insulin pill avoids injections, applies insulin to gut wall
Scientists win $2.8 million grant to unravel hidden biases in healthcare
Mechanism for antibiotic resistance in Pseudomonas explained in new research
Fight for Sight launches campaign to highlight impact of sight loss and possibilities of eye research
Reshaping healthcare through technology to deliver more effective and personal care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research finds disparities in receiving recommended treatment for lung cancer