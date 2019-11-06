ISPOR investigates the issue of wasted healthcare spending to improve health system efficiencies

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research-;explored the issue of wasted healthcare spending and how to improve health system efficiencies in the session, "How Can We Create Headroom for High-Value Care By Increasing Efficiency in Health Systems?" [IP9]. The session was held this morning at ISPOR Europe 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reports that up to one-fifth of healthcare spending is wasted (eg, through unnecessary treatments, delayed discharges, or errors) and so makes no meaningful contribution to health outcomes.

Related Stories

If these wasted resources could be identified, released, and reallocated, it could have a significant impact on stretched healthcare budgets.

Panelists for this session included:

  • Maria Errea, PhD; Office of Health Economics, London, England, UK
  • Stefan Gijssels, MA, Digestive Cancers Europe, Brussels, Belgium
  • Douglas Gregory, MBA, Amgen and Chair of the EFPIA Healthcare Systems Working Group, Brussels, Belgium
  • Carlos Mur, MD, PhD, Sociedad Española de Directivos de la Salud, Madrid, Spain

The panel discussed a series of innovative case studies that cover sources of inefficiency across different health systems in Europe. Case studies included screening, procurement, and use of biosimilars to demonstrate how inefficiencies can arise.

They explored a variety of potential solutions examined the magnitude of benefit that could be achieved through reductions in inefficiency.

Addressing and correcting inefficiency in health systems could allow for improvements in health, quality of life, and quality of healthcare without increasing expenditures. Increased efficiency could also spur innovation and high-value interventions and bring real value for patients.

Source:

ISPOR

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mechanism for antibiotic resistance in Pseudomonas explained in new research
Healthcare groups announce strong support for Mitigating Emergency Drug Shortages Act
New microneedle insulin pill avoids injections, applies insulin to gut wall
Scientists win $2.8 million grant to unravel hidden biases in healthcare
Support coaches for smoother transitions to home care and postoperative recovery
Fight for Sight launches campaign to highlight impact of sight loss and possibilities of eye research
Reshaping healthcare through technology to deliver more effective and personal care
Research finds disparities in receiving recommended treatment for lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New findings demonstrate how subtle social interactions can impact clinical outcomes