Study finds 59.3% of individuals have depression in the last month before death

Depression impacts quality of life at all life stages, but little is known about the factors related to depression in the last year of life. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that 59.3% of individuals had depression in the last month before death.

In the interview-based study that included 3,274 individuals who died by the end of the study, depression symptoms increased gradually from 12 to 4 months before death and then escalated from 4 to 1 months before death. Women, younger adults, and non-white adults all had higher rates of depressive symptoms. Individuals with cancer reported escalating rates of depressive symptoms at the very end of life, while individuals with lung disease and impairments in activities of daily living demonstrated persistently high rates throughout the year before death.

Psychological symptoms are important to address throughout the lifespan, but especially in the context of serious or chronic illness in order to reduce suffering and distress and help individuals experience a 'good death.' More research and policy work are needed to address the lack of skilled geriatric and end-of-life mental health providers, limited reimbursement structure for psychological care, and gaps in adapting and disseminating evidence-based non-pharmacological interventions for adults with limited life expectancies."

Elissa Kozlov, PhD, lead author from Rutgers Institute for Health

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Kozlov, E., et al. (2019) The Epidemiology of Depressive Symptoms in the Last Year of Life. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.16197.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Parental depression may increase kids' risk for later physical health problems
Narcissistic traits can lower stress levels and reduce chances of depression
Overall time spent on social media does not increase anxiety or depression in teenagers
Talk therapy and drugs hold the same value for people with depression in the long run
Prevalence of itch in dermatological patients linked to depression, suicidal ideation and stress
Behavioral health program has positive impact on employees with depression or anxiety
Metacognitive therapy significantly reduces risk of relapse
Brain function changes could help diagnose and manage depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study supports physical activity as a preventive measure for depression