The role of school health services in adolescent wellness

"Quite a few report that they're not doing well. That in itself is serious, even if it doesn't necessarily mean a mental illness. But those who are struggling must get help," says Eva-Grethe Befus.

She has written a doctoral thesis on health-related quality of life among children and young people in Agder.

She has examined the links between socioeconomics, mental health, and health-related quality of life.

She has also researched who uses school nurses and youth health clinics.

Poor mental health can affect how much children enjoy school and can get in the way of learning. We want to help children manage everyday life better." Eva-Grethe Befus, Assistant Professor, Department of Health and Nursing Science, University of Agder

Many use painkillers weekly

A full 30 per cent of students in upper secondary schools in Agder report using painkillers on a weekly or daily basis.

This emerges from the Ungdata survey, where school students across the country answer questions about their wellbeing. These are the data Befus has researched.

"Paracetamol and ibuprofen are very accessible, and they're also effective and provide relief. They're taken for anxiety, depression, and physical pain. Young people need help to manage what's difficult," says Befus.

Students visit the school nurse

Norway is one of the few countries where every school has a school nurse to help students with health challenges.

Befus looked more closely at whether students actually use this service.

"Those who report struggling, both with mental health and with painkiller use, do get help from the school nurse or others in the school health service. It's reassuring to know that support reaches those who need it," says Befus.

She also found some interesting gender differences.

Previous research has shown that girls are more likely to contact the school health service, but Befus found the opposite among students in Agder.

"There are still more girls than boys who use the school health service, but among those who also report mental health problems, it's boys who are most likely to reach out," says Befus.

We experience painful things from time to time, but that's just part of life sometimes. We need to be able to distinguish between normal reactions to challenges and clinical diagnoses.

Not everything is a diagnosis

The Ungdata survey is based on what young people themselves choose to report.

This does not mean that 40 per cent of young people in Agder have mental health problems.

Befus believes that parents and teachers can help change the perception of what counts as a mental health problem versus simply going through a difficult time.

For example, being anxious about an exam is not the same as having an anxiety disorder, and feeling upset when a relationship ends is not the same as depression.

"We experience painful things from time to time, but that's just part of life sometimes. We need to be able to distinguish between normal reactions to challenges and clinical diagnoses. And young people need tools to manage their difficulties," says the researcher.