Social media support may ease anxiety in young adults

Anxiety is the second leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide. Roughly a third of adults in the U.S. will experience an anxiety disorder within their lifetime, and the median age of onset is 17 years old. Anxiety increases the risk for multiple other problematic outcomes, including depression and suicide.

While social media can be a cause of anxiety, it can also be a potential solution. A researcher at the University of Arkansas recently found that young adults who receive emotional support on social media are significantly more likely to report reduced anxiety symptoms, with a few specific personality traits reporting the most improved well-being.

Among the study's findings was that people with high openness to experience, high extraversion, high agreeableness, and low conscientiousness reported an increase in perceived social media emotional support. Positive interactions and perceptions may explain why young adults with these specific traits feel more supported and less anxious overall.

"Longitudinal studies demonstrate an association between social media use and anxiety," the researchers noted in a paper published in Psychiatry International. "However, the mechanism of this association in terms of emotional support is not completely understood. This new study addressed these important research questions, finding strong and linear associations of reduced anxiety, especially among females."

The study was co-authored by Renae Merrill, a lecturer in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, and Chunhua Cao, an assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Alabama.

The national sample was comprised of more than 2,403 U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 30. Anxiety was measured using the Patient Reported Outcome Measurement Information System scale. Emotional support was measured by asking participants how much support they receive on popular social media platforms, and personality was measured using the Big Five Inventory, which assesses openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

"The findings from this research have important social implications, given the increased prevalence of anxiety among young adults," the researchers noted. "We currently know that anxiety also increases the risk of stress-induced inflammation, sleep disruption, migraine headaches, negative workplace culture, maladaptive perfectionism, low self-esteem, and negatively impacting academic performance."

That said, study cannot determine the direction of the association. For example, social media emotional support may lower anxiety or anxiety may lower perceived social media emotional support. It does suggest gender differences in how social media emotional support is perceived. The results also suggests that emotional support is effective in improving mental health.

"People thrive when they feel valued, supported and part of a cohesive group," Merrill explained. "Becoming more emotionally aware in our interactions with others is essential. This involves taking the time to really understand what others are going through and offering positive meaningful support as much as possible. Improving perception, communication, and emotional awareness both in-person and on social media platforms is integral for improving health and well-being."

Research support was received by the Fine Foundation.