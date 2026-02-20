Social media exposure associated with steroid use intentions among boys and men

A new study of more than 1,500 boys and men in Canada and the United States suggests that social media may play a meaningful role in shaping intentions to use anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), particularly when users are exposed to muscularity-focused content and engage in body comparisons online.

The study, based on data from The Study of Boys and Men (N = 1,515), examined how different forms of screen time and social media engagement were associated with intentions to use AAS among participants who had never used it before. While participants reported spending an average of about two hours per day on social media, similar to the time spent watching videos or browsing the web, it was social media use that stood out in the findings.

More time spent on social media was significantly associated with stronger intentions to use AAS. Web browsing was also associated with higher intentions, though the relationship was smaller. However, the study found that duration alone does not tell the full story.

The content and context of social media use were even more strongly associated with AAS intentions.

Participants who reported more symptoms of social media addiction had higher intentions to use AAS. Likewise, those who more frequently viewed muscular, lean, or athletic male bodies, as well as advertisements or content promoting muscle-building supplements and drugs, reported significantly stronger intentions to use AAS. Exposure to content promoting muscle-building drugs showed the strongest association of all. In addition, young men who frequently compared their bodies to those of others on social media reported higher intentions to use AAS.

These findings suggest we need to look beyond how much time boys and young men spend online to understand how their engagement patterns may be shaping their health behaviors, including the consideration of anabolic-androgenic steroid use." Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, lead author, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work

AAS carry potentially significant physical and mental health risks, including cardiovascular complications, hormonal disruption, mood changes, and potential dependence. "While our study focused on intentions among individuals who had never used AAS, the findings highlight how online environments may shape attitudes before use begins. Therefore, we need to understand what boys and men are seeing, how often they are comparing themselves to others, and how normalized supplement and drug marketing has become in digital spaces," says Ganson.

The researchers emphasize that prevention efforts should address not only screen time, but also media literacy, digital marketing practices, and the social pressures embedded within online fitness culture. Ganson reiterated, "We need strategies that help boys and young men critically evaluate muscular ideals and supplement promotion, while fostering healthier, more flexible understandings of masculinity and body image, which may help reduce risk."

As conversations about youth mental health and digital well-being continue to grow, this study adds important evidence that muscularity-oriented content online may influence decisions about high-risk appearance- and performance-enhancing substances.