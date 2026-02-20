Social media exposure associated with steroid use intentions among boys and men

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TorontoFeb 20 2026

A new study of more than 1,500 boys and men in Canada and the United States suggests that social media may play a meaningful role in shaping intentions to use anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), particularly when users are exposed to muscularity-focused content and engage in body comparisons online. 

The study, based on data from The Study of Boys and Men (N = 1,515), examined how different forms of screen time and social media engagement were associated with intentions to use AAS among participants who had never used it before. While participants reported spending an average of about two hours per day on social media, similar to the time spent watching videos or browsing the web, it was social media use that stood out in the findings. 

More time spent on social media was significantly associated with stronger intentions to use AAS. Web browsing was also associated with higher intentions, though the relationship was smaller. However, the study found that duration alone does not tell the full story. 

The content and context of social media use were even more strongly associated with AAS intentions. 

Participants who reported more symptoms of social media addiction had higher intentions to use AAS. Likewise, those who more frequently viewed muscular, lean, or athletic male bodies, as well as advertisements or content promoting muscle-building supplements and drugs, reported significantly stronger intentions to use AAS. Exposure to content promoting muscle-building drugs showed the strongest association of all. In addition, young men who frequently compared their bodies to those of others on social media reported higher intentions to use AAS. 

These findings suggest we need to look beyond how much time boys and young men spend online to understand how their engagement patterns may be shaping their health behaviors, including the consideration of anabolic-androgenic steroid use."

Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, lead author, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work

Related Stories

AAS carry potentially significant physical and mental health risks, including cardiovascular complications, hormonal disruption, mood changes, and potential dependence. "While our study focused on intentions among individuals who had never used AAS, the findings highlight how online environments may shape attitudes before use begins. Therefore, we need to understand what boys and men are seeing, how often they are comparing themselves to others, and how normalized supplement and drug marketing has become in digital spaces," says Ganson. 

The researchers emphasize that prevention efforts should address not only screen time, but also media literacy, digital marketing practices, and the social pressures embedded within online fitness culture. Ganson reiterated, "We need strategies that help boys and young men critically evaluate muscular ideals and supplement promotion, while fostering healthier, more flexible understandings of masculinity and body image, which may help reduce risk." 

As conversations about youth mental health and digital well-being continue to grow, this study adds important evidence that muscularity-oriented content online may influence decisions about high-risk appearance- and performance-enhancing substances.

Source:

University of Toronto

Journal reference:

Ganson, K. T., et al. (2026). Social media engagement and anabolic-androgenic steroid use intentions among boys and men in Canada and the United States. Body Image. DOI: 10.1016/j.bodyim.2026.102057. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1740144526000288?via%3Dihub

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How personality and social media support together relate to anxiety levels
Poop pills could help cancer patients respond to immunotherapy while reducing toxic side effects
Large Swedish study finds COVID-19 vaccination unrelated to fertility or childbirth rates
US cancer institute studying ivermectin’s ‘ability to kill cancer cells’
Why “low testosterone” has become a profitable masculinity crisis online
Excessive social media use linked to loneliness among U.S. college students
Medical AI can repeat false claims in clinical contexts
Intermittent fasting does not seem to work for overweight or obese adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Social media support may ease anxiety in young adults