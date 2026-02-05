How personality and social media support together relate to anxiety levels

New research suggests perceived emotional support on social platforms may relate to lower anxiety in young adults, but personality traits and study design highlight a complex, potentially bidirectional relationship.

Study: Associations Between Young Adult Emotional Support Derived from Social Media, Personality Structure, and Anxiety. Image Credit: Master1305 / Shutterstock

Study: Associations Between Young Adult Emotional Support Derived from Social Media, Personality Structure, and Anxiety. Image Credit: Master1305 / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Psychiatry International, researchers examined whether emotional support obtained through social media is statistically associated with, rather than demonstrably causing, differences in anxiety levels among young adults.

The study found that young adults, particularly females, who reported higher perceived levels of emotional support through social media platforms exhibited lower anxiety levels. Individuals with lower conscientiousness and higher agreeableness, extraversion, and openness were more likely to perceive receiving emotional support online.

Anxiety in Young Adulthood

Anxiety is a highly prevalent mental health condition and a major contributor to disability worldwide, with onset often occurring during adolescence or young adulthood. It is associated with negative outcomes, including depression, impaired academic performance, and elevated suicide risk, and prevalence has increased in recent adolescent cohorts.

Traditional Social Support Models

Prior research consistently shows that social support can protect against anxiety, particularly within in-person relationships. Support may be conveyed verbally or non-verbally and generally involves expressions of care and concern. Stress-buffering models propose that social support can either directly improve mental health or mitigate the adverse effects of stress.

Challenges Applying These Models to Social Media

These theoretical models were developed before the widespread adoption of social media, and their applicability to virtual contexts remains uncertain. The effectiveness of online support may depend on individual perception, communication style, and platform-specific features.

Research on perceived emotional support from social media has produced mixed findings, with some studies linking it to poorer mental health outcomes. Personality traits are known to influence both anxiety and perceived support, yet limited research has examined how personality shapes emotional support specifically obtained through social media.

Study Design and Sample Characteristics

Researchers examined associations among social media emotional support, personality traits, and anxiety using a large national online panel designed to approximate United States demographic distributions. Although not a fully probability-based sample, the panel was balanced on race, sex, and age, and therefore suitable for exploratory population-level analysis.

Related Stories

The analytic sample included 2,403 adults aged 18 to 30 years. Eligibility criteria included English literacy and access to a digital device. Analyses paid particular attention to gender differences.

Measurement of Anxiety and Emotional Support

Anxiety was assessed using a validated four-item scale measuring recent experiences of fear and stress on a five-point Likert scale. Social media emotional support (SMES) was measured using a validated four-item scale capturing perceived emotional support received through social media platforms.

Assessment of Personality Traits

Personality traits were measured using the 10-item Big Five Inventory, with two items assessing each trait. Trait scores were dichotomised using established cut points. Age and gender were included as covariates in all analyses.

Statistical Analysis Approach

Analyses included bivariate correlations, multivariate regression models, and factorial analysis of variance (ANOVA) to examine associations among anxiety, SMES, personality traits, age, and gender. All findings should be interpreted as associative rather than causal due to the cross-sectional design.

Associations Between Anxiety, Personality, and Social Media Support

Bivariate analyses showed significant associations between anxiety, SMES, age, gender, and personality traits. Younger participants reported higher anxiety and greater perceived social media emotional support. Females reported higher anxiety than males.

All personality traits were significantly correlated with SMES in bivariate analyses, although neuroticism did not remain significant in multivariate models.

Personality Traits Linked to Higher Online Support

Factorial ANOVA indicated that higher openness, extraversion, and agreeableness, as well as lower conscientiousness, were associated with greater perceived emotional support from social media. Neuroticism was not significantly associated with SMES, and no significant interactions between gender and personality traits were observed.

Regression Findings on Anxiety and Emotional Support

Multiple regression analysis revealed a significant negative association between anxiety and SMES, indicating that higher anxiety was linked to lower perceived emotional support after adjustment for demographic and personality variables. The model explained approximately 9 percent of the variance in SMES.

This association was stronger among females than among males. Increased time spent on social media was associated with higher perceived emotional support, whereas increasing age was associated with lower support levels.

Interpretation and Implications

Overall, greater perceived emotional support from social media was associated with lower anxiety levels among young adults, particularly females. These findings contrast with some prior research suggesting adverse effects of social media support and instead align more closely with traditional social support theories.

Notably, the study’s original hypothesis predicted higher anxiety with greater social media support, underscoring the exploratory nature of the results.

Role of Personality Differences

Personality traits influenced perceived emotional support online. Individuals high in openness, extraversion, and agreeableness, and those low in conscientiousness, reported greater emotional support from social media. Neuroticism was not significantly associated with SMES.

Strengths, Limitations, and Future Directions

Strengths of the study include its large, demographically diverse sample and use of validated instruments. Limitations include the cross-sectional design, reliance on self-reported data, brief and dichotomised personality measures, and restriction to young adults, which limits generalisability.

Overall, the findings suggest that emotional support obtained through social media may reflect or accompany anxiety levels in complex, potentially bidirectional ways rather than functioning as a clearly protective causal factor. Longitudinal studies are needed to clarify directionality and to inform interventions promoting healthy and supportive social media engagement.

Journal reference:
  • Merrill, R.A., Cao, C. (2026). Associations Between Young Adult Emotional Support Derived from Social Media, Personality Structure, and Anxiety. Psychiatry International 7(1): 18. DOI: 10.3390/psychiatryint7010018, https://www.mdpi.com/2673-5318/7/1/18 

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2026, February 05). How personality and social media support together relate to anxiety levels. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 05, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260205/How-personality-and-social-media-support-together-relate-to-anxiety-levels.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "How personality and social media support together relate to anxiety levels". News-Medical. 05 February 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260205/How-personality-and-social-media-support-together-relate-to-anxiety-levels.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "How personality and social media support together relate to anxiety levels". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260205/How-personality-and-social-media-support-together-relate-to-anxiety-levels.aspx. (accessed February 05, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2026. How personality and social media support together relate to anxiety levels. News-Medical, viewed 05 February 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260205/How-personality-and-social-media-support-together-relate-to-anxiety-levels.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Insulin anxiety and workplace barriers complicate gestational diabetes care
The role of school health services in adolescent wellness
Social media affects children's ability to concentrate, study reveals
Social media support may ease anxiety in young adults
Infant screen time linked to slower cognitive processing and teen anxiety
Breastfeeding linked to reduced maternal depression and anxiety up to ten years
Breastfeeding is linked to lower depression and anxiety years later
Breastfeeding linked to lower long-term depression and anxiety in mothers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
UH psychologist provides guidance to improve mental health of sexual violence victims