Mirada Medical announces series of installations of world’s first AI software for cancer treatment

Mirada Medical, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for the treatment of cancer, has announced today further global installations of DLCExpert™, the world’s first commercially available AI-powered auto contouring software for cancer treatment planning and the only system with over one year of clinically proven use.

Mirada’s advanced software products targeting cancer care are in daily clinical use at over 1,400 hospitals worldwide and its breakthrough DLCExpert AI system has been recently deployed at multiple global centers of clinical excellence including Moffitt Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, UMC Groningen, and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

The company has today announced further installations at leading cancer centers in the United States and Europe including Northwestern Hospital (IL), City of Hope (CA), CHU Liège, and Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr. Amato J. Giaccia, Director of the Institute of Radiation Oncology at Oxford University and Chairperson of the Mirada Medical Strategic Advisory Board said:

With Mirada Medical’s deployments of DLCExpert now benefiting cancer patients globally and on a daily basis , I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this exciting company as Chairman of the Strategic Medical Advisory Board. I believe that automated contouring of organs at risk (OARs) using AI is revolutionizing the radiotherapy planning process. Not only can AI free up doctors’ time, which is a huge benefit for patients, but it may also enable better outcomes. This is not just about producing faster workflows, it’s also about the overall quality of treatment plans, as AI will be able to help identify normal tissue and preserve at risk tissue. This, in turn, will help deliver greater personalised care, while potentially contributing to improved outcomes.”

These milestone achievements track alongside a continually growing body of clinical evidence, produced in partnership with global academic medical partners, that underlines the real-word benefit obtained by clinics who have deployed the world-first deep learning auto contouring system, Mirada’s DLCExpert™. In particular, multiple published clinical studies provide robust evidence which confirms that software-generated contours, reviewed and refined by clinicians, represent a viable strategy for reducing contouring time while also reinforcing compliance with established clinical standards. Research published by the American Association of Physicists in medicine has indicated time savings of up to 77% for some organs, resulting from editing software-generated contours compared to the standard clinical workflow.

Charlotte Brouwer, Medical Physicist at the Department of Radiation Oncology, University Medical Center Groningen, said:

The collaboration between UMC Groningen and Mirada Medical has produced auto contouring models that encode according to consensus guidelines, established by an international panel of experts for organs at risk. These DLCExpert models are now deployed in our routine clinical workflows, forming a key part of our treatment planning for all patients with cancers in the head and neck or prostate regions.” Thanks to DLCExpert, we now enjoy measurable and consistent time-savings, which we expect to translate to other institutions. Perhaps the clearest indications of their clinical acceptance were the loud objections of our RT planning team when the models were briefly unavailable during routine maintenance!”

Mirada Medical CEO, Hugh Bettesworth said: