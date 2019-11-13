Improving pain management after traumatic injury

Improving acute pain management after traumatic injury remains a priority for policymakers and clinicians as rates of injury and subsequent pain-related disability rise nationally. Yet, innovations in trauma pain management remain understudied.

A 7-year prospective cohort study from the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC), University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing), and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania examined the relationship between regional anesthesia (RA) administration and patient-reported pain-related outcomes among Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom service members sustaining a combat-related extremity injury. The study, done in collaboration with the Department of Defense - Defense and Veterans Center for Integrative Pain Management (DVCIPM), found that when integrated into combat casualty care, early use of RA is associated with sustained pain benefits throughout rehabilitation and recovery.

The improvements in average pain and pain relief in the first six months after injury observed in our study indicate a strong association between receiving early RA after combat injury in the austere battlefield environment and improved long-term pain outcomes. These results suggest that effective, agile pain interventions initiated close to the time of injury can play an important role in reducing future pain."

Penn Nursing's Rosemary Polomano, PhD, RN, FAAN, Associate Dean for Practice, Professor of Pain Practice Penn Nursing, and co-investigator of the study

The results of the study have been published in the journal Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine in an article titled "Prospective Cohort Study Examining the Use of Regional Anesthesia for Early Pain Management After Combat-related Extremity Injury."

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Journal reference:

Gallagher, R.M., et al. (2019) Prospective cohort study examining the use of regional anesthesia for early pain management after combat-related extremity injury. Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. doi.org/10.1136/rapm-2019-100773.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis could help in PTSD
Maltreated children more likely to be juvenile offenders
Pioneering brain chip to fight opioid addiction: first US clinical test
Researchers successfully treat pain using nanoparticles to deliver a non-opioid medication
Rheumatoid arthritis: biologics useful in young and old alike
Juvenile immune arthritis – new treatments wanted
Researchers develop revolutionary method using MRI to diagnose digestive disorder
Methotrexate reduces joint damage in hand osteoarthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify genes linked to most severe symptoms of multiple sclerosis