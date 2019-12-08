Insights from virtual reality experiments could help break the cycle of addiction

The number of drug overdose deaths in the US has never been higher. Most of those deaths--68 percent in 2017--have involved opioids. An estimated 10 million Americans aged 12 and older misused opioids in 2018.

Insights from virtual reality experiments could help break the cycle of addiction, suggests new research from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. The findings were presented at the 58th Annual Meeting of The American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) in Orlando, FL, December 8-11, 2019.

Related Stories

Memories associated with drug use, such as where it occurred and who was present, can trigger craving and ultimately relapse. Researchers led by Dr. Sidney Williams, in the laboratories of Dr. Edward Han and Dr. Jose Moron-Concepcion, used virtual reality to study how these memories are made.

Mice playing an immersive virtual reality video game were taught to associate a specific room with morphine. They formed contextual memories of that environment--related to the emotional, social, spatial, or temporal circumstances of an event--that later triggered morphine-seeking behavior.

Certain brain cells called place cells, which are used to make a mental map of the environment, were active at important times during the experiments, the researchers find--and the pattern was different in the morphine-associated room than in a room associated with water rewards. Place cells are in the hippocampus, the part of the brain necessary for contextual memory formation. In these experiments, the investigators saw a surprising decrease in place cells when mice were seeking morphine in the morphine-paired room, but the activity of those remaining place cells became more selective. The brain formed memories of the drug-paired room differently than it did in other rooms, the researchers conclude.

This suggests special neural mechanisms are engaged by drug use which could explain the strength and influence of these memories. The findings also raise the possibility that drug-associated memories could be specifically targeted for disruption to break the cycle of craving and relapse.

Source:

American College of Neuropsychopharmacology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Swimming a 'no-no' for those undergoing deep brain stimulation therapy
Changes in certain brain networks seem to be linked to suicide risk
Study shows 53% of homeless people have suffered a traumatic brain injury
Researchers identify brain networks that play key role in suicide risk
Newer safer way to effectively treat deadly brain cancer
Arrayjet secures new contract to provide SciLifeLab with microarray technology for proteomics research
Risk of opioid overdose rises after de-addiction treatment completion
New medicine could reduce number of infant deaths from AIDS

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New approach helps study the decision-making process in the brain