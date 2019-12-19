Obesity Medicine Association announces early 2020 launch of OMA local Chapters

The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the largest organization of healthcare providers dedicated to the clinical treatment of the disease of Obesity, today announced the early 2020 launch of OMA local Chapters across the country to further educate, connect, and empower providers at the local level. These chapters will help providers across the country learn and drive forward optimal treatments for people who suffer from Obesity.

Beginning in early 2020, the OMA will launch its first set of local Chapters in the following 12 cities/states:

  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Durham, North Carolina
  • Houston, Texas
  • Los Angeles, California
  • Maryland / Northern Virginia
  • Miami, Florida
  • New England and Massachusetts
  • New York City and New York State (cities TBD)
  • Pennsylvania (cities TBD)
  • San Francisco, California

These local Chapters will give clinicians -- including physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs, dietitians, nutritionists, exercise therapists -- and all others in the local health care community a gathering space where like-minded people interested in the medical care of the disease of Obesity can come together to learn and move effective treatment plans forward.

Craig Primack, MD, FACP, FAAP, FOMA, President of the OMA

The OMA local Chapter participation is open to all current OMA members, and the OMA encourages non-members to join as well. The local Chapters will create an environment in which providers around the country can expand their local networks, learn about the latest treatment options, share knowledge, and gain access to advocacy and mentorship programs.

Health care providers are the first step in preventing and treating obesity. OMA has educated health care providers for decades on current concepts in Obesity treatment and prevention. Our local Chapters will enable clinicians to meet and collaborate on this important topic with much greater ease.

Ethan Lazarus, MD, FOMA, President-Elect of the OMA

We are looking forward to not only providing our members with all the benefits of the national OMA membership, but also adding the local connectivity network for which OMA members have been asking. These Chapters will build a close-knit network of providers who can consult, mentor, refer, and generally work together to develop optimal outcomes for every patient in their local area.

Claudia Randall, MBA, Executive Director of the OMA

Source:

Obesity Medicine Association

