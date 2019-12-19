Study finds differences in dialysis mortality for racial/ethnic groups in U.S. territories and states

A recent analysis found differences in mortality rates for various racial/ethnic groups among patients undergoing dialysis in the U.S. territories vs. the 50 U.S. states. The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN, point to the need for research into the causes of these disparities.

In the United States, mortality rates among patients with kidney failure who are treated with dialysis differ by racial/ethnic groups, but little is known about potential kidney disease–related disparities in the U.S. territories, namely Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa. The combined dialysis population of these territories exceeds that of over 27 U.S. states, with a disproportionately high rate of diabetes related kidney failure.

Related Stories

To investigate, Guofen Yan, PhD (University of Virginia), Keith Norris, MD, PhD (David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA), and their colleagues examined information on 22,828 patients treated with dialysis in the 5 U.S. territories and 1,524,610 treated in the 50 U.S. states between 1995 and 2012.

The researchers found that the mortality rates were similar for Whites or Blacks in the territories compared with their counterparts with similar age and medical conditions in the states, and higher for Hispanics and Asians in the territories.

To our knowledge, our study is the first to document important differences in dialysis mortality for various racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. territories vs. the U.S. 50 states. Although dialysis care should be similar everywhere, we found that Hispanic and Asian patients undergoing dialysis in the U.S. territories were more likely to die than their counterparts with similar age and medical conditions living in the 50 United States. Now that we know this, our next question to answer is, why?"

Dr. Guofen Yan, Ph.D., University of Virginia

Reasons could include dietary patterns, health behaviors, access to care, quality of care, insurance status, health care system factors, underlying illness, and biologic and genetic factors.

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Journal reference:

Yan, G., et al. (2019) Racial and Ethnic Variations in Mortality Rates for Patients Undergoing Maintenance Dialysis Treated in US Territories Compared with the US 50 States. Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. doi.org/10.2215/CJN.03920319.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Acquisitions by large, for-profit dialysis chains hurt patient health
Home remote monitoring can prevent hospitalization, improve health of patients on peritoneal dialysis
Higher risk for hospitalization among dialysis patients in communities with more Black residents
Home dialysis can benefit patients who receive urgent in-center hemodialysis
Kibow Biotech participates in ASN Kidney Week 2019
Fresenius Medical Care enhances support for home dialysis patients in Western Australia
Syphilis rates in patients with kidney failure found to be greater than general population
New dialysis approach provides high levels of satisfaction for kidney patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds increase in peritoneal dialysis use in the U.S. after Medicare payment reform