Switching from butter to plant-based oils linked to lower mortality risk

New research reveals that higher butter consumption is associated with increased cancer and total mortality, while plant-based oils like olive, soybean, and canola reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer-related deaths.

Study: Butter and Plant-Based Oils Intake and Mortality. Image Credit: vectorfusionart / Shutterstock.com

A recent JAMA Internal Medicine study compares how the consumption of butter or plant-based oil impacts total and cause-specific mortality.

Dietary fat and mortality risk

Although the consumption of butter, which is rich in saturated fats, has been associated with adverse health outcomes, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, recent studies examining the potential mortality risk attributed to butter consumption have produced mixed results.

Plant-based oils including olive, canola, and soybean oils are rich in unsaturated fats and have been seen associated with reduced inflammation and improved lipid profiles. To date, few studies have examined the effects of plant-based oils on disease and mortality risk; thus, there remains a need for comprehensive studies that examine these potential associations and control for food choices.

About the study

Data from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (1990-2023), Nurses’ Health Study (1990-2023), and Nurses’ Health Study II (1991-2023) were used for the current analysis. Individuals who were not diagnosed with CVD, cancer, type 2 diabetes (T2D), and neurodegenerative disease at baseline were included in the study.

The primary exposures included the consumption of plant-based oils including olive, safflower, soybean, canola, and corn oils, and butter either added at the table or while cooking. Study participants completed semiquantitative food frequency questionnaires (FFQs) every four years, which provided details on the frequency and quantity of specific foods they were consuming, as well as the types of fats and oils.

Related Stories

The primary outcome of interest was total mortality, whereas secondary outcomes included mortality from CVD and cancer.

Age-stratified Cox proportional hazards regression models were applied to compare individuals in higher intake categories to those in the lowest category of plant-based oil and butter intake. These models were adjusted for confounding factors like race and ethnicity, alcohol intake, body mass index (BMI), smoking status, and physical activity level.

Study findings

Among 221,054 United States adults during up to 33 years of follow-up, 50,932 deaths were documented. A total of 12,241 deaths were due to cancer, whereas 11,240 were due to CVD.

Individuals with greater total butter consumption reported higher BMI and energy intake. These individuals were also more likely to currently smoke but less likely to be physically active and use multivitamins.

Higher total energy intake and alcohol consumption were observed in individuals with higher total plant-based oil intake. These study participants were also more likely to be physically active.

Individuals with the highest butter consumption reported 15% higher total mortality as compared to those with the lowest intake after adjusting for potential confounding factors. Individuals who consumed plant-based oils were at a 16% reduced risk of mortality as compared to individuals who consumed the least amount of plant-based oils. A higher intake of plant oil, except for olive oil, was also associated with an 8% lower total mortality.

Total mortality increased by 4% for each 5 g/day increment of butter added to food or bread.

For canola, soybean, and olive oils, a statistically significant association between higher consumption and lower total mortality was observed. No statistically significant associations were observed between corn and safflower oils. These results were consistent across subgroups defined by BMI, age, and lifestyle factors.

An 11% and 6% reduced risk of cancer and CVD mortality was observed for every 10 g/day increase in total plant-based oil consumption. Higher butter intake was not significantly associated with CVD mortality; however, high levels of butter consumption increased the risk of cancer mortality. Olive, soybean, and canola oil consumption was inversely related to both CVD and cancer mortality.

Reducing the consumption of butter by 10 g/day and replacing it with an equivalent amount of plant-based oil led to a 17% reduction in total mortality, as well as a 6% and 17% reduction in CVD and cancer mortality, respectively.

Conclusions

Increased butter consumption of butter was associated with a greater risk of both cancer and total mortality. Comparatively, higher consumption of plant-based oils was associated with lower CVD, cancer, and total mortality.

These results support current dietary recommendations to replace animal fats like butter with nonhydrogenated vegetable oils that are high in unsaturated fats, especially olive, soy, and canola oil.”

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, March 11). Switching from butter to plant-based oils linked to lower mortality risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 11, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Switching-from-butter-to-plant-based-oils-linked-to-lower-mortality-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Switching from butter to plant-based oils linked to lower mortality risk". News-Medical. 11 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Switching-from-butter-to-plant-based-oils-linked-to-lower-mortality-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Switching from butter to plant-based oils linked to lower mortality risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Switching-from-butter-to-plant-based-oils-linked-to-lower-mortality-risk.aspx. (accessed March 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. Switching from butter to plant-based oils linked to lower mortality risk. News-Medical, viewed 11 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Switching-from-butter-to-plant-based-oils-linked-to-lower-mortality-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Swapping butter with plant-based oils in daily diet could lead to significant health benefits
Eat this, not that: The best (and worst) foods for longevity
Globally prostate and testicular cancer rates climb, but mortality is falling
Olive oil prevents weight gain while butter and margarine add pounds, study finds
Type 2 diabetes doubles infection-related mortality and exposes gaps in health reporting
Mortality risks soar with ultra-processed foods - simple diet changes can help
Persistent and increasing depression linked to higher mortality risk in Chinese adults
Children with peanut allergy achieve tolerance with gradual peanut butter ingestion

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Taxi and ambulance drivers show lower Alzheimer’s risk