Eat this, not that: The best (and worst) foods for longevity

New research reveals how your diet choices impact your lifespan—nutrient-rich foods like nuts and whole grains lower mortality risk, while excessive red meat and sugary drinks may cut life short.

In a recent study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, researchers review how consuming different types of foods impacts the risk of all-cause mortality.

How does food impact health?

Stronger longevity link for nuts and whole grains: Among all food groups studied, nuts and whole grains demonstrated the most robust association with reduced all-cause mortality, with higher intake consistently linked to greater longevity.

Diet plays a major role in the development of various non-communicable diseases, which are cumulatively responsible for over 66% of all deaths globally. The relationship between diet and longevity is mediated by various metabolic and cardiovascular factors, some of which include hypertension, hyperglycemia, an abnormal blood lipid profile, and a high body mass index (BMI).

Certain foods, through the activity of their biochemical compound, provide protection against disease and mortality. Some examples of these food groups include nuts, which are rich in healthy fats, proteins, and bioactive compounds, as well as fruits and vegetables, which are high in essential vitamins, phytochemicals, and dietary fibers. Conversely, excessive consumption of foods high in saturated fats and refined carbohydrates may increase the risk of mortality and the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The significant role of diet in health emphasizes the importance of examining potential associations that may exist between different food groups and mortality risk, which can be used to optimize dietary guidelines and inform public health measures.

About the study

Non-linear dose-response patterns: The study revealed that some food groups, such as fruits and vegetables, show diminishing returns beyond a certain intake level, meaning that while higher consumption is beneficial, excessive amounts may not provide additional longevity benefits.

The researchers of the current study systematically examined 41 systematic reviews and meta-analyses involving over one million participants. Of the 41 studies selected for the review, the risk of bias analysis determined 18 to be of high quality, eight to be of moderate quality, five to be of low quality, and ten to be of critically low quality.

The included studies primarily evaluated the impact of different food groups on all-cause mortality risk by determining their dose-response relationships. Food groups considered for the analysis included refined and whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish and fish products, eggs, milk and dairy products, meat and meat products, sugar-sweetened beverages, and added sugars.

Optimal foods for greater longevity

Higher intake of nuts, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and fish was associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality, whereas increased intake of both processed and unprocessed red meat and sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with a higher all-cause mortality risk. Greater consumption of legumes and white meat was more frequently associated with lower mortality, while a non-significant increase in the risk of mortality was attributed to added sugars, eggs, and refined grains.

The association between mortality risk and the consumption of both dairy and refined grain products was inconclusive.

Our results support the associated longevity benefits from increased consumption of nuts, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and dish – all clearly associated with lower mortality rates with increasing intakes.”

Conclusions

Nuts, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and fish are rich sources of many essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, antioxidants, bioactive compounds, and healthy fats. These nutrients are crucial for reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, improving metabolism and endothelial functions, and preventing chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and certain cancers.

Dairy and refined grains remain unclear: Unlike other food groups, dairy products and refined grains lacked clear associations with mortality risk, suggesting that further research is needed to determine their precise health impact.

Contrastingly, processed and unprocessed red meat and sugar-sweetened beverages are high in saturated fats and refined sugars, both of which increase inflammation, oxidative stress, and insulin resistance. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are key risk factors for various chronic diseases, thus highlighting why these foods are associated with a greater risk of all-cause mortality.

Importantly, the current analysis may not have considered relevant data due to limitations in indexing within electronic databases or unclear indications of relevance in certain article titles and abstracts. Another limitation of the review is the significant heterogeneity observed across selected studies, which indicates that not all products within each food group have consistent associations with mortality.

These limitations emphasize the need for additional studies to assess the all-cause mortality risk associated with subcategories within each food group. These efforts may clarify the beneficial impact of specific types of fruits, vegetables, meats, or grains and how certain factors, such as preparation methods, dietary context, and cultural influences, contribute to health outcomes.

The article screening process involved using the ASReview software, which uses active learning and natural language processing to streamline the screening process for titles and abstracts. The successful application of this software supports future synergistic collaborations between software developers, artificial intelligence experts, and researchers performing systematic reviews.