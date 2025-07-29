Tiny artificial cells successfully mimic biological clocks

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - MercedJul 29 2025

A team of UC Merced researchers has shown that tiny artificial cells can accurately keep time, mimicking the daily rhythms found in living organisms. Their findings shed light on how biological clocks stay on schedule despite the inherent molecular noise inside cells.

The study, recently published in Nature Communications, was led by bioengineering Professor Anand Bala Subramaniam and chemistry and biochemistry Professor Andy LiWang. The first author, Alexander Zhang Tu Li, earned his Ph.D. in Subramaniam's lab.

Biological clocks - also known as circadian rhythms - govern 24-hour cycles that regulate sleep, metabolism and other vital processes. To explore the mechanisms behind the circadian rhythms of cyanobacteria, the researchers reconstructed the clockwork in simplified, cell-like structures called vesicles. These vesicles were loaded with core clock proteins, one of which was tagged with a fluorescent marker.

The artificial cells glowed in a regular 24-hour rhythm for at least four days. However, when the number of clock proteins was reduced or the vesicles were made smaller, the rhythmic glow stopped. The loss of rhythm followed a reproducible pattern.

To explain these findings, the team built a computational model. The model revealed that clocks become more robust with higher concentrations of clock proteins, allowing thousands of vesicles to keep time reliably - even when protein amounts vary slightly between vesicles.

The model also suggested another component of the natural circadian system - responsible for turning genes on and off - does not play a major role in maintaining individual clocks but is essential for synchronizing clock timing across a population.

The researchers also noted that some clock proteins tend to stick to the walls of the vesicles, meaning a high total protein count is necessary to maintain proper function.

This study shows that we can dissect and understand the core principles of biological timekeeping using simplified, synthetic systems."

Professor Anand Bala Subramaniam, UC Merced

Related Stories

The work led by Subramaniam and LiWang advances the methodology for studying biological clocks, said Mingxu Fang, a microbiology professor at Ohio State University and an expert in circadian clocks.

"The cyanobacterial circadian clock relies on slow biochemical reactions that are inherently noisy, and it has been proposed that high clock protein numbers are needed to buffer this noise," Fang said. "This new study introduces a method to observe reconstituted clock reactions within size-adjustable vesicles that mimic cellular dimensions. This powerful tool enables direct testing of how and why organisms with different cell sizes may adopt distinct timing strategies, thereby deepening our understanding of biological timekeeping mechanisms across life forms."

Subramaniam is a faculty member in the Department of Bioengineering and an affiliate of the Health Sciences Research Institute (HSRI). LiWang is a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, also affiliated with HSRI. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and the 2025 recipient of the Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Award from The Protein Society.

The work was supported by Subramaniam's National Science Foundation CAREER award from the Division of Materials Research and by grants from the National Institutes of Health and Army Research Office awarded to LiWang. LiWang was supported by a fellowship from the NSF CREST Center for Cellular and Biomolecular Machines at UC Merced.

Source:

University of California - Merced

Journal reference:

Zhan, A., et al. (2025). Reconstitution of circadian clock in synthetic cells reveals principles of timekeeping. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-61844-5.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New antibody therapy offers hope for fragile patients with Fanconi anemia
Researchers discover new trigger for mitophagy
Understanding immune drift in biologic therapy for inflammatory skin diseases
Hemp seeds: The surprisingly complete protein hiding in plain sight
VCU Massey pioneers clinical trial of novel GGT-1 inhibitor PTX-100
Can probiotics help you sleep better?
New software predicts cancer cell behavior to advance treatment
Blocking a single gene disrupts vitamin D metabolism and cancer pathways in new cell study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New computer program mimics cell behavior for faster medical discoveries