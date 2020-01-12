Insilico Medicine to showcase results of generative biology target ID system

Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company developing end-to-end drug discovery pipelines utilizing the next-generation artificial intelligence, to present new results of its generative biology pipeline resulting in novel targets in liver disease.

The company will showcase the results of the first experimental validation of its generative biology target ID system at CTIC on the 12th of January, 2020 and at Biotech Showcase, 13th of January, 2020.

For the first time, we will present the results of our generative biology pipeline resulting in novel targets for liver disease during the JP Morgan. This is a major milestone for us, and we are happy to continue making history in AI-powered biomedicine."

Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine

You can also meet Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine at FierceBiotech Executive Breakfast on the 14th of January, 2020.

Source:

InSilico Medicine

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research findings may one day help keep ALS at bay
California's vaccine policy improved immunization coverage
Novel artificial intelligence algorithm helps detect brain tumor
Discovery of molecular origins of a heart beat
Study shows unnecessary Pap smear and pelvic exams common in young women
New antibody shows promise in active lupus
Dog study suggests that AAV in gene therapy could induce cancer
Autism risk in children could be predicted by mutations in paternal sperm

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise and a healthy lifestyle shown to reduce the risk of dementia