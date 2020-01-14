Insilico, Pfizer to jointly explore novel data and AI system for potential therapeutic targets

Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to utilize Insilico's machine learning technology and proprietary Pandomics Discovery Platform with the aim of identifying real-world evidence for potential therapeutic targets implicated in a variety of diseases.

Insilico is advancing its latest target identification systems utilizing machine learning, generative biology methods, and synthetic data generation pipelines, and we are pleased to be collaborating with Pfizer on its target identification efforts.

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine

We look forward to working with Insilico as Pfizer continues to explore new technologies that may be able to help us identify targets and biomarkers that could assist in our discovery programs, and potentially lead to breakthrough therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs.

Morten Sogaard, Vice President, Target Sciences, Pfizer

In September 2019, Insilico Medicine announced a $37 million round led by prominent biotechnology and AI investors.

