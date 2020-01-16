Being rich adds years to your lifespan, study says

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can help you live a healthier and longer life, a new study published in The Journals of Gerontology, said.

A team of researchers from the University College London as found that attaining a net household worth of about $636,791, when you reach 50 years old can add about nine disability-free years to your life, compared to the poorest people with $36,000 or less.

Image Credit: Ruslan Huzau / Shutterstock
Image Credit: Ruslan Huzau / Shutterstock

The researchers landed their findings after looking at data from more than 25,000 people who are 50 years old and above. They found that those who are wealthy live more years free from diseases and disability than those who are poorest. In fact, they found that the richest men in the United States and England lived around an extra 31 years in good health than those with about 22 to 23 years for those in the poorest group.

Among women who are 50 years old in the U.S., they can expect to live 34.7 more years, with 28.6 years disability-free, while men can expect to live 31.5 years more, with 27.2 disability-free. In the U.K., men who are 50 years old can expect to live about 31.3 more years, with 26.9 of those years disability-free, and women can expect to live 34.8 more years, with 28.5 disability-free.

The team analyzed the date from the U.S. Health and Retirement Study (HRS) and the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA). They measured and analyzed disability in terms of impaired activities and instrumental activities of daily living. Then, they utilized discrete-time multistate life table models to measure and estimate total life expectancy and life expectancy free of disability.

Related Stories

Although life expectancy for both countries has markedly increased over the past century, previous studies have shown that life expectancy is falling in the U.S. and leveling off in the U.K., with growing rates of chronic conditions and disability among older adults. This brings financial challenges and problems for health care systems and governments across the globe.

Lower life expectancy for poorest people

The team also found that people from the poorest sections from both countries could expect to live about 7 to 9 years fewer without disability than those in the wealthiest groups when they reach 50 years old. The wealth gap was discovered to be the largest socioeconomic factor that impacted the participants’ healthy life expectancies.

“Socioeconomic inequalities in disability-free life expectancy were of a similar magnitude (in absolute terms) in England and the United States. The socioeconomic disadvantage in disability-free life expectancy was largest for wealth, in both countries: people in the poorest group could expect to live seven to nine fewer years without disability than those in the richest group at the age of 50,” the researchers wrote on the paper.

“Inequalities in healthy life expectancy exist in both countries and are of similar magnitude. In both countries, efforts in reducing health inequalities should target people from disadvantaged socioeconomic groups,” the researchers concluded.

Study implications

The study findings can help policymakers to reduce health expectancy inequalities by improving the quantity and quality of years that people are expected to live. Inequalities impact income, public expenditure on health, and long-term care required for older people.

The researchers said that despite life expectancy is an important health indicator, the quality of life as people grow old is vital. By measuring healthy life expectancy, health experts can estimate the number of years of life spent without diseases and disabilities.
The study can help raise awareness by social inequality and its impact on health, and subsequently, help improve opportunities for health attainment, and reduce health inequalities.

Source:

Wealth adds nine years to ‘healthy’ life expectancy - https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2020/jan/wealth-adds-nine-years-healthy-life-expectancy

Journal reference:

Paola Zaninotto, George David Batty, Sari Stenholm, Ichiro Kawachi, Martin Hyde, Marcel Goldberg, Hugo Westerlund, Jussi Vahtera, Jenny Head, Socioeconomic Inequalities in Disability-free Life Expectancy in Older People from England and the United States: A Cross-national Population-Based Study, The Journals of Gerontology: Series A, , glz266, https://doi.org/10.1093/gerona/glz266

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She recently completed a Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and is now working as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, January 16). Being rich adds years to your lifespan, study says. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 16, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200116/Being-rich-adds-years-to-your-lifespan-study-says.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Being rich adds years to your lifespan, study says". News-Medical. 16 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200116/Being-rich-adds-years-to-your-lifespan-study-says.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Being rich adds years to your lifespan, study says". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200116/Being-rich-adds-years-to-your-lifespan-study-says.aspx. (accessed January 16, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Being rich adds years to your lifespan, study says. News-Medical, viewed 16 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200116/Being-rich-adds-years-to-your-lifespan-study-says.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Precision epigenome editing can repair genetic syndrome of intellectual disability
NIA-funded study to examine overall benefits and risks of statins in older adults
Study explores whether disability is a risk factor for miscarriage
Patients qualifying for Medicare due to disability have higher rates of opioid overdose deaths
Life expectancy in the United States steadily decreasing
Study: People from South Asian background more likely to develop a physical disability
Federal disability benefits allow a family to reoptimize how they support one another
Life expectancy for children in the UK falling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lower life expectancy with intellectual disability