Study reveals new mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of IBD

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a category of refractory inflammatory disease, of which ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD) are the main types.

Current studies suggest that IBD is a complex autoinflammatory disease determined by genetic and environmental factors, and is the major cause of gastrointestinal cancer. Because of its complex and refractory character, researchers have focused on determining the detailed pathogenesis of IBD and finding an effective therapy for it.

In a study published online in PNAS on Jan. 20, Prof. SUN Bing's team from the Center for Excellence in Molecular and Cellular Science, Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. LIU Jie from Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, revealed a new mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of IBD and suggested therapeutic targets for clinical trial.

Related Stories

Among the identified IBD-susceptibility genes (NOD2, IL-23, etc.), extracellular matrix protein-1 (ECM1) gene was found to be strongly related to UC in 2008. Since 2011, several studies from SUN's lab have reported the disease-related functions of ECM1 in Th2, Th17 and Tfh cells. However, no available evidence suggested that ECM1 plays a direct role in IBD.

In this study, the researchers analyzed tissue samples from patients with ulcerative colitis and a DSS-induced IBD mice model.

They found that ECM1 was highly expressed in macrophages, particularly tissue-infiltrated macrophages under inflammatory conditions, and ECM1 expression was significantly induced during IBD progression. The macrophage-specific knockout of ECM1 resulted in increased arginase 1 (ARG1) expression and impaired polarization into the M1 macrophage phenotype after lipopolysaccharide (LPS) treatment.

Further study showed that ECM1 protein could regulate M1 macrophage polarization through the GM-CSF/STAT5 signaling pathway. Pathological changes in mice with dextran sodium sulfate-induced IBD were alleviated by the specific knockout of the ECM1 gene in macrophages.

These results reveal a role for the IBD-susceptibility gene ECM1 in colitis and the possible existence of a GM-CSF/STAT5 regulatory axis in macrophages, indicating that the attenuation of ECM1 function in macrophages is a potential strategy for IBD therapy.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Dog study suggests that AAV in gene therapy could induce cancer
A protein found in ovarian cancer may contribute to neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease
Bladder cancer linked to drinking water chemicals in Europe
Immune cells could help kill cancer cells, finds study
Prostate cancer deaths are on the rise, shows new ACS report
Missing a key protein in the brain can cause autism-like behaviors
Study highlights the prevalence of alcohol use among cancer survivors
Researchers identify how marijuana accelerates growth of HPV-related head and neck cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Digital videos can be a vital source of cancer health education