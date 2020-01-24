Wiley provides free access to coronavirus-related research articles

John Wiley & Sons Inc., a global leader in research and education, will provide free access to all articles related to the coronavirus in support of the outbreak relief efforts in China. Wiley has identified 54 relevant articles. These important pieces of literature will remain free until April 2020 and the window of time will be extended as needed. As new articles are published, they will be made free to access.

Access to 54 medical and scientific articles includes research from the Journal of Medical Virology, Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, Zoonoses and Public Health and many more.

Wiley will continue to monitor this critical issue and is working to create a centralized resource of coronavirus research.