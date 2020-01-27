Daratumumab proves effective in patients with relapsed AL amyloidosis

There's a new treatment option available for patients with AL amyloidosis: daratumumab.

Studied in a prospective clinical trial, only one of the two clinical trials of this agent in AL amyloidosis worldwide, researchers have found this anti-cancer drug to be well tolerated and effective in patients with relapsed AL amyloidosis when used with appropriate pre- and post-infusion medications.

AL amyloidosis is a disease related to bone marrow cancer; multiple myeloma. AL amyloidosis is considered life threatening due to amyloid fibril deposition in various organs of the body leading to organ failure.

Related Stories

According to the researchers, daratumumab infusion in myeloma patients can cause infusion related reactions in almost half of the cases so it was important to study this drug with appropriate premedications in AL amyloidosis.

Twenty-two patients with previously treated AL amyloidosis were enrolled in a prospective study. The majority of the patients had received high-dose melphalan and stem cell transplantation (HDM/SCT) and/or treatment with a proteasome inhibitor. The researchers found daratumumab to be safe, tolerable and successful in treating these patients. In addition, due to its favorable toxicity profile, they believe daratumumab is an attractive treatment option for patients with advanced cardiac involvement with AL amyloidosis.

Only one dose of daratumumab can decrease the amyloidogenic precursor immunoglobulin light chain protein rapidly and can lead to reversal of organ dysfunction in patients with AL amyloidosis.

Corresponding author and principal investigator of this clinical trial Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD, director of the Boston University/Boston Medical Center Amyloidosis Center

Despite therapeutic advances in the treatment of relapsed AL amyloidosis, it remains a challenging disease to treat. "Effective alternative therapies are needed both for patients ineligible for HDM/SCT and for those with persistent or progressive disease following such treatments," added Sanchorawala, who also serves as professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

These findings appear online in the journal Blood.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Sanchorawala, V. et al. (2020) Safety, Tolerability, and Response Rates of Daratumumab in Relapsed AL Amyloidosis: Results of a Phase II Study. Blood. doi.org/10.1182/blood.2019004436

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Patient enrollment in potentially life-extending clinical trials is low
Lab tests reveal that newly discovered T-cell can kill various types of cancer
Scientists discover new drug target for prostate cancer in the non-coding genome
Study uncovers anticancer potential of many non-oncology drugs
Discovery of potent immune cell that can destroy multiple types of cancer
Virtual reality during chemotherapy could help improve breast cancer patients' quality of life
Why yogurt consumption may help reduce breast cancer risk
Researchers confirm safety of cancer-specific PET probe in first-in-human clinical studies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Beer consists primarily of four ingredients; water, malted grain, hops, and yeast. Yet, the analysis of beer and the brewing process has changed dramatically over the last decade. In this interview, Christopher Welch from the Indiana Consortium for Analytical Science and Engineering (ICASE) talks to News-Medical Life Sciences about the new and improving developments in the analytical chemistry of beer and brewing analysis.

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of new killer T-cell offers hope of a 'one-size-fits-all' cancer therapy