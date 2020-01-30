Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas designated as Level IV maternal care center

Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, a part of Baylor Scott & White Health, is the first hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth designated as a Level IV maternal care center, the highest possible designation by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

It is our great honor and responsibility to care for mothers and babies, and this recognition is an example of how our multi-disciplinary staff continues to work tirelessly for our patients. Our maternal care team continues to provide safe, quality care while sharing resources, training and best practices with other delivery sites across the metroplex." Steven Newton, FACHE, president of Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor University Medical Center is one of six Texas hospitals with this level of designation, recognized for its expertise in:

Comprehensive care – The facility is recognized for providing comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients and their babies. A cadre of medical and maternal subspecialists, surgical specialists and behavioral health specialists are available for round-the-clock support. A maternal medical director and maternal fetal medicine critical care team are available to manage highly complex patient needs. The facility has the team and resources to perform major surgery. An intensive care unit with critical care capabilities is available for maternal patients. Certified nurse midwives, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners provide care for maternal patients. Perinatal education is provided to staff continuously in preparation for high-risk events and emergencies. A certified lactation consultant always is available.

– The facility is recognized for providing comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients and their babies.

Perinatal outreach – Baylor University Medical Center has a dedicated team to provide services and training on safe delivery practices to hospitals and birthing centers throughout the metroplex.

Thought leadership – A symbiotic relationship with physicians and nurses has been established that encourages sharing best practices and innovation for the full spectrum of birthing plans both within and out of Baylor University Medical Center.

– A symbiotic relationship with physicians and nurses has been established that encourages sharing best practices and innovation for the full spectrum of birthing plans both within and out of Baylor University Medical Center. Transportation – Safe and efficient ground and flight transportation is available for mother and baby from other hospitals during high-risk birthing situations.

– Safe and efficient ground and flight transportation is available for mother and baby from other hospitals during high-risk birthing situations. Continued education – The medical center offers technologically advanced simulation drills and practices to prepare medical staff for all birthing conditions, helping to lower poor maternal outcomes.

We are honored to be the first hospital in the Dallas metroplex to receive a Level IV designation by the State of Texas. It is a testament to the hardworking doctors, nurses and medical staff which lead our mission by providing quality care and enhanced patient experience. We have extended these principles to our unique outreach and education programs in order to touch the broader community. Families, women, and babies across the metroplex have access to quality maternity care at Baylor University Medical Center. That's a win for everyone." Anthony R. Gregg, MD, MBA, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chief of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center

The newly established maternal designation program was designed to create best-in-practice standards for women and children's services programs in Texas to improve maternal outcomes. The state's designation arms expectant mothers with the background of a hospital's care to make informed decisions during pregnancy about their birthing hospital.

The Level IV designation was given to Baylor University Medical Center after a rigorous two-day onsite survey of medical staff and facilities throughout the building that provide perinatal services, and a review of hospital policies.