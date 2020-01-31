OMA’s 2020 Obesity Algorithm updated with new information for clinicians

The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) today announced the immediate availability of the 2020 OMA Obesity Algorithm®, with new information for clinicians including obesity myths, polycystic ovary syndrome, obesity and psychiatric disease, ketogenic diet, as well as many other updates.

"For the past seven years, the OMA Obesity Algorithm has served as a crucial evidence-based resource for clinicians engaged in the clinical management of patients with obesity," said Dr. Harold Bays, co-chair of the Obesity Algorithm, OMA Chief Science Officer and Medical Director of L-MARC Research Center in Louisville, Kentucky. "One of the major advances in this year's update includes an easily digestible 'Top Ten" introduction to each of the different sections that offers summaries of key points for clinicians who are unable to spend as much time with the material."

Another update includes clickable links to relevant OMA podcasts and lectures conducted by obesity experts that provide the reader opportunities to expand their knowledge beyond the topics covered in corresponding sections of the text.

"For the last seven years, the OMA Obesity Algorithm has been an innovative, multi-platform teaching tool that provides tremendous value to OMA members and clinicians across the country," says Claudia Randall, OMA Executive Director. "This most recent update only builds upon this tradition."

Each year the Algorithm undergoes rigorous review by a committee representing a diverse range of clinicians, allied health professionals, clinical researchers, academics and a balanced group of experts in obesity science. All content in the OMA Obesity Algorithm is based upon scientific evidence, supported by medical literature and derived from clinical experiences.

We are committed to excellence and the enhancement of care for people with obesity. We're proud to continue to find new ways for physicians, nurses and general practitioners to implement this research in their daily practice." Dr. William McCarthy, co-chair of the OMA Obesity Algorithm, OMA Executive Director of Clinical Education and founder of the Continuing Medical Education program at Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia

The 2020 OMA Obesity Algorithm is available in print, in a keyword friendly searchable eBook format and in a PowerPoint format. To learn more, visit: http://www. obesitymedicine. org/ obesity-algorithm.