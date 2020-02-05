Population‐level study of older adults identifies risk factors for cognitive decline

In older adults with abdominal obesity (excess belly fat), sustained elevations of blood sugar were linked to a higher likelihood of experiencing cognitive decline. In older adults without abdominal obesity, the hormone adiponectin appeared to be a likely risk factor for cognitive decline.

The study, which is published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, included 478 individuals aged 65 years or older who were examined annually for 10 years, with funding from the National Institute on Aging.

The findings--which were only observed among those younger than 87 to 88 years old--may eventually point to different strategies for preventing cognitive decline in different groups of older adults.

This was population-level research, and the next steps should be in-depth clinical and laboratory studies to fully understand the biological mechanisms underlying the associations that we observed."

Mary Ganguli, MD, MPH, lead author, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ganguli, M., et al. (2020) Aging, Diabetes, Obesity, and Cognitive Decline: A Population‐Based Study. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.16321.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research could lead to 'breakthrough' for myelodysplastic syndrome
New blood test more accurately predicts the final menstrual period
Prenatal single cell blood test for gene defects
Elevated pre-meal blood sugar levels in pregnant women linked to adverse outcomes
Adolescents with PCOS and obesity have more 'unhealthy' gut bacteria
Sunscreen ingredients absorbed into blood finds study from FDA
Blood clots speed up aneurysm growth and increase rupture risk, warn researchers
Research paves the way to improved treatment for complex blood disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New stigma-reduction intervention benefits obese individuals who struggle with poor self-image