St. Jude's researchers receive ACGT grant to tackle challenges of pediatric sarcomas

An innovative approach to tackling the challenges of pediatric sarcomas is being pursued by researchers at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tennessee) with a new grant from Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT).

The $500,000 ACGT grant supports Stephen Gottschalk, MD, chair of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at St. Jude's, in exploring the use of genetically engineered immune cells to attack pediatric sarcoma. Dr. Gottschalk and his team target not only the cancer, but the blood vessels supporting tumor growth. Dr. Gottschalk has conducted more than 25 previous clinical trials and most recently worked on gene therapies for treating infants with the "bubble boy" disease.

There is an urgent need to develop meaningful treatments for children with solid tumors. Dr. Gottschalk's research combines state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies to attack two targeted gene proteins found in pediatric sarcomas. The members of the ACGT Scientific Advisory Council are enthusiastic about Dr. Gottschalk's vision and very promising preliminary data."

Kevin Honeycutt, CEO and president of ACGT

Related Stories

"Pediatric sarcoma, which comes back after initial therapy or is present at multiple sites, is difficult to treat even with the most aggressive, currently available therapies," noted Dr. Gottschalk. "Because Sarcomas are a relatively uncommon group of cancers, accounting for about 15 percent of childhood cancers, improving outcomes has been challenging. This ACGT grant enables me to further investigate how we can leverage different proteins to attack not only abnormal sarcoma cells but also the blood vessels that provide nutrients to tumors. We've seen this approach work in mice. Given the resources from ACGT, we can move ahead much faster to complete all the preclinical studies that are needed to evaluate our approach in the clinic."

Dr. Savio Woo, chairman emeritus of the ACGT Scientific Advisory Council and recently retired from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York, New York), dedicated his career to the pursuit of fundamental science and technology development in gene and cell therapy, and translating those laboratory advances into direct patient benefit. Dr. Gottschalk, who did a post-doctoral session with Dr. Woo from 1992 to 1995, acknowledges that it was Dr. Woo's commitment to ACGT that drove his quest to secure a grant from the organization.

"Being connected to the organization that Dr. Savio Woo helped direct on the scientific side, is a great honor," said Dr. Gottschalk.

Source:

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study of genes in Asian populations may help better understand, treat genetic diseases
Researchers create new brain cancer model using genetically engineered pluripotent stem cells
Successful gene therapy trial in patients with X-linked Chronic Septic Granulomatosis
Gene-editing taken to advanced levels in human stem cells
Scientists 'knock out' gene in myeloid cells to create listeriosis-immune mice
Prenatal single cell blood test for gene defects
Researchers locate specific mutation in the gene responsible for Chédiak-Higashi syndrome
Researchers discover fundamental mechanism that regulates gene activity in cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify gene as potential therapeutic target for dementia in people with Parkinson's