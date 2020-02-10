Bayer and Meiogenix join forces to advance agricultural research and development

Bayer and Meiogenix, a biotech company focused on next-generation breeding technologies, announced today a collaboration to advance agricultural research and development by accelerating the development of Meiogenix's proprietary technologies related to plant breeding and genome editing applications. This new research collaboration has the potential to deliver much-needed plant health and nutrition improvements to food crops so farmers can more efficiently and sustainably grow improved plant varieties that deliver the types of foods consumers want.

Plants Genetic Diversity

Farmers need innovative solutions as they face limited natural resources and a changing climate. Access to Meiogenix's proprietary technologies could improve the precision and speed with which our breeders enhance crops, which could ultimately accelerate those solutions for the diverse needs of people and our planet." Jeremy Williams, Head of Plant Biotechnology, Crop Science Research & Development (R&D) at Bayer

Meiogenix's proprietary technologies are used to induce the exchange of genomic regions between chromosomes of plant cells during meiosis, the natural process that generates genetic diversity during plant breeding. Technologies based on meiotic recombination provide commercial crops with access to a broader genetic diversity, including complex traits for improved food quality, plants' resistance to diseases and pests, and higher yield potential. The resulting hybrids and varieties have the potential to deliver value throughout the food chain, from farmers to consumers.

Over the past decade, we have assembled unique know-how, intellectual property portfolio and network of experts to help generate biodiversity and accelerate breeding through modulating meiotic recombination. We are proud to collaborate with Bayer to develop the next generations of crops." Giacomo Bastianelli, Co-founder & CEO of Meiogenix

Agriculture is facing the challenge of adjusting plant physiology to rapid climate, pest and disease changes, as well as preparing the next generation of healthier food. Collaborating on these new breeding technologies will be key to bringing innovative solutions to farmers and consumers." Luc Mathis, strategic advisor of Meiogenix

As part of the project, Meiogenix will collaborate with top academic institutes to advance these technologies in crops.

