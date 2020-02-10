Outcomes-based drug reimbursement may be on the horizon, report says

How can pharma and life sciences be prepared and agile enough to respond to future challenges if it has not thought about the current trends and emerging challenges? It’s a question that Pistoia Alliance operations team member John Wise has asked, and one that the not-for-profit life sciences organization hopes to answer in its 2030 Life Sciences and Health Go Digital report, which Wise co-authored alongside the alliance’s CEO Steve Arlington.

Globaldata’s pharmaceutical writer Allie Nawrat explains:

The report is based on discussions from three workshops – two in the US, one in the UK – between 75 subject matter experts from 65 different organizations within the life science, research and development (R&D) and healthcare eco-system. But what are the most interesting potential changes that life sciences companies need to be prepared for in 2030? A move towards outcomes-based drug reimbursement could be one of them.”

Related Stories

Wise notes that in 2020 “there is a possibility to cure diseases, which, until quite recently, were incurable” through innovations in gene and cell therapies, giving the examples of GSK treating the adenosine deaminase deficiency – known colloquially as the boy in the bubble syndrome – with gene therapy Strimvelis and Novartis’s spinal muscular atrophy gene therapy Zolgensma.

He adds these remarkable innovations in precision and personalized medicine are accompanied by “price tags which are quite extraordinary” for example: Zolgensma is the most expensive drug in the world, costing over £2m per patient.

Therefore, as the industry moves further into a personalized medicine paradigm, Wise notes that society, health services and pharma “need to think of different ways of reimbursing treatments”. The report says the one-size-fits-all approach where people “pay per pill” is becoming outdated and there will be a transition towards payment based on outcomes where if the treatment is successful over a period of time, then the company will be reimbursed, however, “if it’s not, then reimbursement will have to be diminished pro rata”.

This creates a situation where healthcare expenditure should be treated more long-term like a mortgage. “You don’t try to buy a house in a year, you buy it over 25 years,” Wise notes.

However, he [Wise] does acknowledge that this payment model needs careful thought, because if treatments are not reimbursed this may challenge future R&D investment by companies.”

Allie Nawrat, Globaldata’s pharmaceutical writer

Source:

GlobalData

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers locate specific mutation in the gene responsible for Chédiak-Higashi syndrome
Prenatal single cell blood test for gene defects
Higher maternal blood pressure linked to placental gene modifications
Safer and more affordable medicine for all? How Pharmacogenomics may level the playing field
Researchers discover fundamental mechanism that regulates gene activity in cells
Gene-editing taken to advanced levels in human stem cells
New gene therapy improves vision in blind mice
Rejuvenate Bio secures license to commercialize gene therapy for treating age-related diseases in dogs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gene therapy approach could pave the way for treatment of Stargardt disease