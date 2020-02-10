Vision Engineering to showcase innovative new products at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics show

Vision Engineering, the leading manufacturer of high-quality visual inspection and measurement technologies, will return to the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics show in Farnborough this month, to exhibit some of its brand new technologies and products, including: the TVM, the Deep Reality Viewer (DRV-Z1), LVC400 and new EVO Cam II firmware.

Vision Engineering, who haven’t attended the Southern Manufacturing show since 2018, will showcase several of its ground-breaking, innovative new products. Amongst them will be the new flagship product, the DRV-Z1, a high-quality digital 3D microscope which enables a user to view High Definition 3D images under magnification without requiring operators to wear goggles or specialist glasses.

Also, Vision Engineering will exhibit the TVM35 with motorized measurement stage, for fast and flexible shop floor measurement. Furthermore, the new LVC400 will be showcased – this is a 3-axis CNC Video Measurement System, with contact measurement capability used for measuring large components or multiple small components quickly, easily and accurately.

Attendants at the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics show will be able to test out all of the above equipment, as well as operate Vision Engineering’s new EVO Cam II firmware, which extends the functionality, improves precision quality and increases the flexibility for inspection and measurement tasks when utilising Vision Engineering’s EVO Cam II.

Mark Curtis, Managing Director, Vision Engineering comments:

The past two years have been extremely exciting for Vision Engineering, and we are thrilled to return to the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics show with new technology and products that we know will excite and intrigue industry experts and workers in the manufacturing sector.

The Deep Reality Viewer in particular is a ground-breaking, first-of-its kind, technology which is sure to generate a buzz at one of the best and most prolific industry events in the UK”

Source:

Vision Engineering

Comments (0)

