Youth with HIV have lower rates of viral suppression than adults

Despite similar rates of enrollment into medical care, youth with HIV have much lower rates of viral suppression--reducing HIV to undetectable levels--compared to adults, according to an analysis funded by the National Institutes of Health. Among more than 1,000 youth, most of whom were newly enrolled in care at treatment centers throughout the United States, 12% had attained viral suppression, far lower than the 32% to 63% observed in studies of adults over age 24. The findings suggest that after they enroll in an HIV treatment program, a low proportion of youth adhere to care regimens. The study appears in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

Our findings indicate an urgency for research on how best to tailor HIV intervention services to the needs of youth."

Bill G. Kapogiannis, M.D., study's first author, of the Maternal and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Branch at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)

The analysis was funded by NICHD, the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute of Mental Health.

The researchers analyzed data from the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDS Interventions (ATN), an NIH-supported network of 13 sites dedicated to the health and care of youth with and at risk for HIV. The youth were enrolled in care through the SMILE (Strategic Multisite Initiative for the Identification, Linkage and Engagement in Care of Youth) Collaborative, a network of clinics at each ATN site that offers diagnostic services and referral to treatment facilities.

Related Stories

Among the 1,411 youth ages 12 to 24 years who were referred to the ATN sites, 75% were enrolled in care, with 34% remaining in care and beginning anti-HIV (antiretroviral) treatment and 12% achieving viral suppression after a median interval of nearly 5 months. Viral suppression occurs when antiretroviral therapy reduces a person's HIV in the blood to an undetectable level. Maintaining viral suppression for at least 6 months after a person's first test finds no detectable levels of the virus prevents the sexual transmission of HIV and allows people with HIV to remain healthy.

On average, youth who were referred to care within a shorter time frame after an HIV diagnosis were more likely to achieve viral suppression. Compared to youth referred to care after three months, those referred within one to six weeks were 2.5 times more likely to reach viral suppression. Those referred from six weeks to three months were roughly twice as likely to reach viral suppression.

To ensure the shortest possible time to enrollment in care, the study authors stressed the importance of enlisting trained peer counselors and of maintaining frequent contact with youth through text and social media messages. They added that additional strategies to ensure that youth enroll and remain in care are urgently needed.

The ATN is funded by NICHD, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities.

SMILE is a collaboration between NICHD, ATN, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Services and Resources Administration.

Source:

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

Journal reference:

Kapogiannis, B.G., et al. (2020) The HIV continuum of care for adolescents and young adults attending 13 urban U.S. HIV care centers of the NICHD-ATN-CDC-HRSA SMILE Collaborative. Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. doi.org/10.1097/QAI.0000000000002308.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research uncovers how HIV develops resistance to key drugs
HIV 'hotspots' do not necessarily fuel the epidemic
New HIV infections among gay and bisexual men in the UK fall by 71 percent
New study gives hope for potentially developing a cure for HIV
Scientists reverse HIV latency, take major scientific step toward curative therapies
Promising HIV vaccine fails in a large-scale clinical trial
Investigational HIV vaccine not effective in preventing HIV
A New Discovery about MAIT Cells Sheds Light on Early-Phase HIV Infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New, highly potent HIV antibody restricts development of viral resistance