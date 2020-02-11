Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks

Ziath has announced the launch of impressiOn - a versatile new semi-automatic device designed to take the strain out of applying friction sealing mats or septum sealing caps to SBS format tube racks.

Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks
impressiOn semi-automatic sealing device

Tube racks are a valuable tool in life science research and clinical diagnostic testing laboratories as they can be used to simplify the handling and storage of large numbers of samples. It is essential that tube racks can be securely sealed in order to avoid contamination and evaporation thereby maintaining the integrity of your samples. The Ziath impressiOn sets a new industry-leading benchmark for high integrity, cost-effective sealing of single-use SBS format tube racks.

Related Stories

Using the impressiOn is simple and quick, just place your rack or plate with its attendant friction mat or septum cap web in the drawer and push it firmly shut. Sealing is initiated using the single-action large start button, then sophisticated electronics take over applying reproducible and even pressure every time to force the septum seals down into each tube. Time after time, impressiOn does the hard work for you. It’s sealing results are more reproducible, faster and less likely to cause a strain injury than trying to do this task manually.

The compact unit requires only a 110v or 220v power supply to operate and is small enough to sit on most lab benches. The Ziath impressiOn will work with most commercially available septum cap mats and different manufacturers 2D-coded and uncoded tubes in SBS-format racks. Both friction and septum seals for 96-, 48- and 24-tube plates have been shown to work well using the ImpressiOn sealing device. As standard, the unit is also supplied with two rack adaptors to enable sealing of shallow and deep racks. Alternative rack adaptors are available to suit specific manufacturers’ tube racks.

Source:

Ziath

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2020, February 11). Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 11, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200211/Secure-sealing-of-SBS-format-tube-racks.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks". News-Medical. 11 February 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200211/Secure-sealing-of-SBS-format-tube-racks.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200211/Secure-sealing-of-SBS-format-tube-racks.aspx. (accessed February 11, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2020. Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks. News-Medical, viewed 11 February 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200211/Secure-sealing-of-SBS-format-tube-racks.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Making Sample Management in a Laboratory Digital
A comprehensive guide to effective sample management
Ziath publishes comprehensive guide for effective sample management
Reading 2D-barcoded tubes directly at the point of storage or retrieval
Ziath launches starter kit for tracking samples to improve food safety
Tips, tricks and solutions for effective sample management
Ziath's new package enhances biobank workflow and simplifies sample tracking
Ziath launches new YouTube channel to share its expertise with laboratories

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Tracking samples to improve food safety