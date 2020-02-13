Sphere Fluidics expands operations to meet demand for large-scale supply of Pico-Surf surfactant

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, today announced investment in the production and supply of its proprietary biocompatible surfactant, Pico-Surf™, for reliable and highly stable droplet generation and processing. Sphere Fluidics will expand operations to meet demand for large-scale commercial supply of its high-performing surfactant for use in a wide range of microfluidic application workflows.

Sphere Fluidics’ proprietary surfactant, Pico-Surf™

Pico-Surf is a high-quality and animal-origin-free biocompatible surfactant optimized to support the formation of aqueous solution-in-oil picodroplets. Sphere Fluidics aims to increase production of Pico-Surf by three-fold in 2020, whilst maintaining its industry-leading standards, through significant investment of resources in manufacture and quality control processes, and workforce. As part of Sphere Fluidics’ range of specialist chemicals, Pico-Surf is designed to work effectively and flexibly across a broad range of microfluidic systems, including the Company’s proprietary single-cell analysis platforms and applications, such as molecular biology assays, cell secretion assays and cell growth studies.

The unique and patented molecular structure of Pico-Surf stabilizes droplets, and retains and protects their cellular and molecular contents over a wide range of temperatures and biological conditions, helping to ensure high cell viability for improved assay performance. Droplets generated using Pico-Surf show low end point interfacial tension and critical micelle concentration in comparison to other commercially available surfactants. The purity and quality of the surfactant also enables a more efficient droplet sorting process at low voltage. The ready-to-use surfactant is available in large batches or made-to-order with ensured lot-to-lot consistency.

Dr. Marian Rehak, Vice President of Research and Development, Sphere Fluidics, said:

We are enthused by the increased demand for Pico-Surf, and eager to mobilize its production to meet demand. Whilst doing so, we will ensure its very high quality control standards are maintained, meaning researchers can continue rely on Pico-Surf to create droplets that are stable and reproducible.”

Rob Treanor, Director of Operations, Sphere Fluidics, commented: